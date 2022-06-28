This is proof that Jokowi became a Ukrainian-Russian peacemaker at the G7 summit





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) kept his promise to invite the G7 countries to seek peace in Ukraine and find solutions to the growing food crisis. Speaking at the G7 summit, Jokowi stressed that the G7 and G20 countries must make joint efforts to overcome the food crisis currently threatening developing countries. “The G7 and the G20 have a great responsibility to overcome this food crisis. Let’s assume our responsibilities now and from now on,” Jokowi said, as quoted on Tuesday (6/28/2022). Photo: President Joko Widodo invites G7 countries to help leverage investment opportunities in Indonesia’s clean energy sector. This was conveyed by President Jokowi while attending the G7 Summit Working Lunch on Climate Change, Energy and Health, in Elmau, Germany on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Doc : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: President Joko Widodo invites G7 countries to help leverage investment opportunities in Indonesia’s clean energy sector. This was conveyed by President Jokowi while attending the G7 Summit Working Lunch on Climate Change, Energy and Health, in Elmau, Germany on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Doc : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Jokowi pointed out that food is the most basic human rights issue. It is certain that women from poor families suffer the most from food shortages for their children and their families. “We must act quickly to find concrete solutions. Food production must be increased. The global food and fertilizer supply chain must return to normal,” he explained. In his speech, Jokowi stressed the importance of G7 countries’ support for the reintegration of Ukraine’s wheat exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports into global supply chains. According to him, there are two ways to realize this. The first is that the facilitation of grain exports from Ukraine can begin immediately. Second, namely proactive communication to the global public. Photo: President Joko Widodo called on the G7 and G20 countries to jointly overcome the food crisis which currently threatens people in developing countries to sink into extreme hunger and poverty. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: President Joko Widodo called on the G7 and G20 countries to jointly overcome the food crisis which currently threatens people in developing countries to sink into extreme hunger and poverty. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Jokowi holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the Indonesian presidency of the G20. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Pictured: President Jokowi holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the Indonesian presidency of the G20. (Doc: Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) “This intensive communication must be conducted so that there is no prolonged doubt in the international public. This intensive communication must also be reinforced by communication to related parties such as banks, insurance, shipping and others” , said Jokowi. On the sidelines of the summit, Jokowi also briefly held a meeting with a number of heads of state and discussed issues in Ukraine. One of them is French President Emmanuel Macron. “We all understand that the situation is very complex, but we must continue to fight for a peaceful settlement. If the war continues, the current food crisis will worsen,” Jokowi said. During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jokowi also said the same. Jokowi said he was happy because India’s attitude towards war was the same as Indonesia’s. “I am happy that Indonesia and India have more or less the same position, among other things, in pushing for a peaceful settlement,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi’s mission to be a peacekeeper for the Ukraine-Russia war begins



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220628085742-4-350893/ini-bukti-jokowi-jadi-juru-damai-ukraina-rusia-di-ktt-g7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos