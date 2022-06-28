Politics
‘Access to energy shouldn’t be limited to the wealthy due to geopolitical tensions’: Modi at G7
New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi said access to energy should not be limited to the wealthy due to soaring oil prices resulting from ‘geopolitical tensions’ while addressing a summit session of the G-7 on Monday, June 27. consequences of the war in Ukraine on the world economy.
Modi had been invited along with the leaders of Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina to attend two sessions of the G-7 summit in Germany.
During the fourth session on Investing in a better future: climate, energy, health, modi said, You will also all agree with this that access to energy should not be the privilege of the rich, only a poor family also has the same rights to energy. And today, when energy costs are exorbitant due to geopolitical tensions, it is more important to remember this thing.
Earlier in his speech, he touted India’s way of life as the key to India’s low emissions, rather than poverty, as mentioned by other specialists. 17% of the world’s population resides in India. But our contribution to global carbon emissions is only 5%. The main reason behind this is our way of life, which is based on the theory of coexistence with nature, he said.
India, along with four developing countries and members of the G-7, have also pledged to work together to curb climate change while ensuring energy security for their citizens.
In a statement by the President released by Germanyleaders stressed the need to accelerate a clean and just energy transition.
The statement cited an agreement last year between several wealthy countries and South Africa that would see the country receive help to end its heavy reliance on coal and accelerate the use of renewable energy.
The statement said similar partnerships are being discussed with other developing countries, including India.
According Associated presscautious language statements referring to the need to phase out coal reflects the concerns, particularly of India.
Leaders agreed to explore options for decarbonizing the energy mix and accelerating the transition from reliance on fossil fuels, as well as rapidly expanding clean and renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. This includes phasing out coal while increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix. Leaders agreed that phasing out coal and developing clean and renewable energy must be environmentally and socially just, acknowledging the contributions of approaches such as the circular economy, according to the statement.
In addition, the leaders also endorsed Germany’s climate club initiative allowing countries to dodge climate-related trade tariffs if they have ambitious pollution targets.
Later in the day, Modi also attended another session on food security and gender equality.
Suggested the following areas of intervention to ensure food security:
1Availability of fertilizers
2Structured system for utilizing Indian agricultural talent
3Nutritious alternatives like millet
4Natural Farming
Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2022
Along with his multilateral meetings, Modi had several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.
Among the members of the G-7, he met his host, Chancellor Olaf Schulz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There were no separate meetings with US President Joe Biden, but they did share some banter during the photo op.
Modi meets Trudeau
The meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was significant as it was their first meeting since India opposed Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ movement in 2020. India pushed back and opposed with vehemently at his words, with relations essentially frozen for more than six months. The bilateral relationship was already rocky since Trudeau’s controversial visit to India in 2018.
Useful exchange between PM @Narendra Modi and Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at Elmau Castle. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and agreed to expand trade and economic ties, security and counter-terrorism cooperation, as well as P2P ties. pic.twitter.com/AlaSRJSDIc
Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2022
When Trudeau was re-elected, the Indian prime minister sent congratulations, indicating a thaw in ties.
According to an MEA spokesperson, the two leaders agreed to expand trade and economic ties, security and counter-terrorism cooperation and people-to-people ties.
The Indian Prime Minister also met his counterparts from Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina and the President of the European Commission.
