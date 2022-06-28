Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone





WASHINGTON A conservative attorney who helped former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results and who was repeatedly mentioned during House hearings during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol said Monday in a court filing that federal agents had seized his cellphone. Last week.

John Eastman said officers took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening, the same day law enforcement officials carried out similar activity across the country amid the release investigations into efforts by Trump allies to nullify the election.

The move underscores federal investigators’ interest in failed plans advanced by Trump advisers to help keep the Republican president in power between the November 2020 election and the Capitol riot two months later, when Trump loyalists stormed the building to stop the certification. election results.

Eastman said the agents who approached him identified themselves as FBI, but appeared to be serving a warrant on behalf of the Justice Department’s office of inspector general, which he says has no jurisdiction. to investigate him since he has never worked for the ministry. He said the seized cellphone contained emails that had been the subject of a months-long dispute between him and the House panel.

This litigation has received widespread media attention, so it’s hard to imagine that the Justice Department, which apparently submitted the warrant application at issue here, was unaware of it, wrote its attorneys, Charles Burnham. and Joseph Gribble.

The action was disclosed in a filing in federal court in New Mexico in which Eastman challenges the legitimacy of the warrant, calling it too broad, and asks that a court compel the federal government to return its phone. He says the warrant does not specify any particular crime to which the phone evidence might be relevant.

The filing does not specify exactly where officers seized his phone, although the warrant was signed by a federal magistrate in New Mexico and footage of the seizure released by Fox News on Monday evening depicts it as having taken place in the City of Santa Fe. Eastman’s attorneys did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Federal agents investigating preparations for the Jan. 6 riot last week have served a series of subpoenas tied to a scheme by Trump allies to come up with alternative or fake voter lists in hopes of invalidate the election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Also that day, officers searched the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a Trump Justice Department official who encouraged Trump to challenge the election results.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general’s office declined to comment.

Eastman, who resigned as a law professor at Chapman University last year, has been a central figure in the ongoing House committee hearings investigating the Capitol riot, though he was not among the witnesses to testify.

The committee heard testimony about how Eastman presented an unorthodox last-ditch proposal challenging the operation of the 130-year-old Voter Counting Act, which governs the process of tallying congressional election results.

Eastman lobbied for Vice President Mike Pence to step back from his ceremonial role and stop the certification of electoral votes, a step Pence had no legal authority to take and refused to attempt. His plan was to have states send in alternate voter lists from states Trump was contesting, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, sending them back to the states to fix the issue, as part of the plan.

A lawyer for Pence, Greg Jacob, told the committee during a hearing earlier this month how he fended off pressure from Eastman, and another witness, retired federal judge Michael Luttig, called the plan a ‘Eastman’s wrong at every turn.

The panel released a video showing Eastman repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during an interview with the committee.

Eastman then sought to be on the pardon list, according to an email he sent to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, shared by the committee.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

