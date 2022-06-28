Insight – Xi Jinping sends mixed messages to investors

A business is in distress. His finances are in shambles. Its brand value is in question. The CEO has an extensive overhaul plan and he has the support of some board members. But for a full rebrand, he needs the president’s approval first.

It’s a process distressed asset managers know all too well. It’s also a good framework for investors to use when thinking about China.

In a late May teleconference to about 100,000 Communist Party cadres, Premier Li Keqiang made it clear that the economy was headed for a hard landing and that municipalities needed to invest their precious tax dollars to help stabilize it.

But Li’s exhortation would have no teeth unless President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful politician in decades, expressed similar sentiments in public squares around the city.

Xi was seen by the outside world as having made two serious mistakes this year. First, its persistence with Covid-zero and the resulting citywide lockdowns sent the national economy into a tailspin.

Second, its alliance with Russia’s Vladimir Putin has alienated China’s two biggest export buyers: the United States and the European Union.

In recent days, Xi appeared to be adjusting his hawkish stance or at least that’s what some investors are betting on.

On Covid-zero, there were two defining moments. During a trip to Sichuan province in early June, the president told local authorities to effectively maintain a balance between virus containment and economic stability.

He also said he was very concerned about young college hopefuls finding work. A record 10.8 million people are estimated to graduate in a weak labor market in the coming weeks.

At the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, the president reiterated the call that China will strive to achieve economic and social goals for this year.

China previously announced growth plans of around 5.5%, a figure that analysts say is out of reach. There were also intriguing signals on the Russian front.

On June 14, it was announced that Le Yucheng, a senior Russian-speaking diplomat, had been appointed deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration.

The decision to remove pro-Russian Le was seen as a way for Beijing to distance itself from Moscow, whose invasion of Ukraine has been both widely condemned and disastrous for the global economy.

These measures set the stock market on fire. In the past, tech companies were big employers of new college graduates, were Xi’s comments a sign that the year-long regulatory crackdown was coming to an end? To achieve the 5.5% growth target, would China double the fiscal stimulus?

And if China does indeed reestablish its ties with the West, will foreigners invest in its stocks again? Be warned, however, that the politics of China’s elites are so opaque that it is almost impossible to say with certainty that Xi has changed his mind.

For example, the day after Les’s transfer, which also happened to be the presidents’ 69th birthday, Putin and Xi exchanged a phone call. It is unclear exactly what was said, given that Russia and China provided different accounts of what was discussed.

Either way, Beijing hasn’t quite given up on its apparent commitment to the boundless friendship that Xi declared in February.

Meanwhile, the messages from China’s political elites continue to be so subtle that the nuance is easily missed.

For example, during the BRICS forum, Xi only promised to strive for the goal. He did not promise to deliver 5.5% growth. He covered.

But considering China as a struggling company, none of these boardroom intrigues and other twists should come as a surprise. Many political and economic interests are at stake, and only the most patient specialists should invest. Bloomberg

Shuli Ren writes for Bloomberg. The opinions expressed here are those of the authors.