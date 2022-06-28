Return to the Stage – Volga Kuuolu

Photo: AA

Three and a half years after implying in a Washington Post article that it was Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan welcomed him to Ankara on June 22.

Offered a “royal welcome”, the kingdom’s de facto leader did not bother to observe the rules of the ceremony, not bowing to the flags unlike Erdoan and saluting the presidential guard regiment saying ” Salamu alaykum” rather than “Merhaba asker”, Turkish for “Hello soldier.”

This “diplomatic rudeness” continued after the meeting, with Saudi media circulating a photo of MBS and Erdoan showing the president looking down while the crown prince smiled.

Photos showing Erdoan seeing bin Salman take off in his plane at Esenboa Airport in Ankara were also only published by Saudi media, while Turkish state media chose not to report on them.

Critics have pointed out that Erdoan, when visiting the kingdom in late April, was accompanied by only a deputy governor at Jeddah airport.

“Tayyip Erdoan said goodbye to Crown Prince Salman, whom he hugged in a way he doesn’t even hug his son, at Esenboa airport,” MK zgr zel of the country wrote on Twitter. main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

“The question is: Why didn’t you share those photos that the Saudi agency shared, Erdoan? You can’t hide the fact that you’re involved in an embarrassing and inexplicable affair that would elicit reactions.”

In another tweet, he said: “You used to say, ‘We can’t look our kids in the face if we don’t hold the Khashoggi killers accountable. Thanks to you, this one, like any murderer, returns to the scene.”

Erdoan’s April visit came weeks after Turkey agreed to transfer the Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia. It was revealed after MBS’ return visit that the court officially dropped the case on June 17.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancée, protested the visit by the crown prince. “His visit to our country does not change the fact that he is responsible for a murder,” she said. wrote on Twitter. “The political legitimacy he gains through his daily visits to a different country does not change the fact that he is a murderer.

“I urge everyone to first reflect on the international order that has left me alone in my fight for justice and forced me to issue a statement on heads of state and the twisted justice system .”

and remind the peoples who have forgotten them, despite the so-called “international order”.

We must continue to seek justice until all our efforts are in vain. Ultimately, as an individual who puts their faith in eternal justice, I believe that no crime goes unpunished. pic.twitter.com/frNVxrLAwM Hatice Cengiz / (@mercan_resifi) June 22, 2022

Many observers agree that the easing of the economic crisis ahead of next year’s elections is one of the reasons behind the government’s recent efforts to mend ties with Gulf countries, Egypt and Israel.

This has worked to some extent in the case of Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi trade minister told business leaders in Ankara that the kingdom had lifted its informal embargo on imports from Turkey.

Additionally, Turkish pro-government media reported that Salman and Erdoan had agreed on a SWAP deal to bolster Turkey’s Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves. the kingdom’s contribution will amount to $50 billion, according to reports. Yet official statements from both sides made no mention of the signing of any agreement.

Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi last week put pen to paper on 14 investment deals worth $14.4 billion in Cairo, where the crown prince began his regional tour, noted the journalist Murat Yetkin.

“There are concrete agreements with Egypt and promises to Turkey,” he wrote on his personal website.

“Do you think that MBS, who is likely to lead the Saudi kingdom for many more years given his young age (36), would pay money for the re-election of the Erdoan administration, which turned out to be to be the instigator of a murder in the eyes of the United States?”

Every LGBTI+ event is banned during Pride MonthSince the beginning of the month, authorities have banned all events organized by LGBTI+ groups in various parts of the country. Defying Istanbul’s bans, LGBTI+ people attempted to stage the Pride Parade in Istanbul’s Beyolu yesterday. After blocking almost all the streets in Cihangir district before the event, the police brutally responded to the protesters and arrested 373 of them. Thirty of the detainees were under 18 and three of them turned out to be Dutch tourists. The detained protesters were held in police buses for hours without food or water, lawyers said on Twitter. Police frequently harassed journalists and prevented them from filming the incidents. AFP photojournalist Blent Kl was also arrested. All detainees were released early in the day. Photo by Kaos GL showing activists holding a banner that reads ‘We will show our ass if you don’t let us walk’.

Human rights

Prisoners on hunger strike for more than six months to demand a fair trial Gkhan Yldrm and Sibel Bala went on a hunger strike for 185 and 191 days, respectively. The Court of Cassation upheld Yldrm’s 46.5-year prison sentence two weeks ago

Academic acquittal in Spice Bazaar bombing case overturned for fifth time Pnar Selekwho has lived abroad for many years, said in a statement she sent to the BBC Turkish Service that the verdict was not only irrational but also inhumane. She said there were numerous expert reports concluding that the explosion happened because of a gas leak.

Musa Anter case: Next hearing scheduled 15 days before the expiry of the limitation period The Case concerning the assassination of the Kurdish author in 1992 should fall in October

From chemotherapy to the courtroom Murat Karapnar was imprisoned in Silivri prison on the charge of “belonging to an illegal organisation” while receiving chemotherapy. The evidence against him includes other cases for which he is currently on trial.

Families of those found in mass graves appeal to the European Court of Human Rights After the rejection of their requests by the Constitutional Court, the families deposit an application to the European Court, allege that their right to mourning has been violated.

Court acquits police officer who killed garbage worker in Diyarbakr Recep Hanta20, was shot dead in April 2019 while picking up rubbish in Diyarbakr province, in the predominantly Kurdish southeast.

Wildfires destroy more than 4,000 hectares in the resort town of MarmarisThe forest fires that started on June 21 were contained four days later. Efforts to cool Turkish pine forests continue. A local was arrested for allegedly causing the fire. opposition critical authorities over the lack of aerial response, saying lessons have not been learned from last year’s massive wildfires in the region. (Photo: AA)

Women

Pnar Gltekin femicide case: accused’s sentence reduced due to “unjust provocation” The man who killed and burned Pnar Gltekin was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court then reduced the sentence to 14 and a half years in prison.

Freedom of expression

Demonstrations against the “disinformation bill”, arrest of Kurdish journalists Journalism groups in stanbul on june 21 reunited in Beyolu to protest against a new bill that introduces prison terms of up to three years for “spreading disinformation”, which was passed by the parliamentary justice committee two weeks ago. Speaking at the rally, representatives of journalists’ groups said the bill would lead to arbitrary punishments against journalists and anyone who expresses their opinion on social media. Another one demonstration was held on Wednesday at the same place to denounce the recent arrest of 16 Kurdish journalists accused of “terrorist propaganda”. Reading a statement on behalf of the group, a reporter noted, “The ruling power, which tries to consolidate its power through elections and warmongering, aims to intimidate the media it cannot control.

An African restaurant harassed by the police because of the colors of the signs The Saab restaurant, which is owned by two Somalis and serves African and Arabic cuisine, was harassed by the police for months. After police forced the restaurant’s owners to tear down the sign in May, rights activists fabricated a new sign for the restaurant. This time the police wanted it painted white because its colors “resemble the PKK”. The sign included many colors, including green, red and yellow, both of which are used by Kurdish groups across the region, and the colors of the Union of African States. “” Is it forbidden to hang a sign? Is it a crime to work legally in Turkey? It’s my identity. I can’t work here as a citizen. I have three children. God gave me my color, I can’t wash it off, I can’t erase it,” said a co-owner of the restaurant, also a Turkish passport holder.

Migration

European Court of Human Rights fines Turkey for repatriating refugee from Syria Turkey violated the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment, the right to an effective remedy and the refugee’s right to liberty and security by repatriating him under the guise of voluntary return, the European Court has found concluded.

Second-class citizen: Roma refugees in Europe Cevdet Acu writing on the discrimination Roma refugees face in Europe, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

“Price hikes follow one another, anger is directed at refugees” The head of the Association for Solidarity with Syrian Refugees talks on the decline in aid to refugees in Turkey compared to 10 years ago. (VK)