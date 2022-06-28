Illinois gubernatorial primary is a battle between billionairesExBulletin





Darren Bailey, Illinois state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks alongside former President Donald Trump Saturday, June 25, 2022, during a rally at the Illinois County Fairgrounds ‘Adams in Mendon, Illinois. Trump endorsed Bailey in the race. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio .

Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio

Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio

CHICAGO — Voters in Illinois are seeing firsthand what money can buy when it comes to political office.

Three different mega-donors are spending tens of millions of dollars trying to influence the outcome of the Illinois governor’s Republican primary in Tuesday’s election.

One is Democratic billionaire incumbent Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, but he hasn’t spent millions of his personal wealth on his own campaign.

He and the Democratic Governors Association tried to help ultraconservative Illinois GOP state senator Darren Bailey, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Pritzker and the DGA’s strategy appears to be that Bailey would be one of the easiest Republican candidates to beat in the November election, with their ads echoing that Bailey’s policies “are just too conservative for Illinois. “.

It’s not uncommon for one party to get involved in the other’s primary, but it doesn’t always work out.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks during a transgender support rally at the Federal Building Plaza on April 27, 2022 in Chicago. Pritzker, a Democrat, is re-elected in November. Scott Olson/Getty Images .

. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In this case, Republican primary voters seem to buy into it.

The Democrats’ ads speak coded language to Republican voters, and Bailey appears to have welcomed the help to win the crowded primary.

“I think it’s obvious that Governor Pritzker thinks I’m the easiest candidate to beat, and my message to Governor Pritzker is ‘be careful what you wish for because it’s coming right at you,'” said Bailey and the Illinois ABC television network. “The people of Illinois are absolutely fed up with the state of our state. They are ready for something different.”

Darren Bailey supported by Dick Uihlein

Bailey is a southern Illinois grain worker with a distinct voice. A poll by NPR member station WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times shows he has a big lead in the primary race.

He is pro-gun and opposes abortion rights. And, as evidenced by his endorsement, he is a strong Trump supporter.

He is also constantly critical of the city of Chicago despite the fact that as governor he would oversee this economic engine of the state.

“Let’s call it what it is. Let’s think about Chicago: a criminal, corrupt and dysfunctional hellhole,” Bailey said during a panel discussion hosted by Chicago TV station WGN.

Bailey also went so far as to sponsor a resolution that would separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois. He went nowhere in the state’s Democratic-led legislature.

That kind of rhetoric, however, endeared him to wealthy businessman Dick Uihlein, who runs a shipping company bearing his family name. He gave Bailey’s campaign more than $9 million. Uihlein is a major Republican donor who funded a group involved in the rally ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Irvin supported by Ken Griffin

Traditionally, Illinois GOP voters support more moderate Republicans who fit the mold of someone more like Richard Irvin. Irvin is the mayor of the Chicago suburb of Aurora, once made famous as the home of Wayne Campbell in Saturday Night Live’s “Wayne’s World” skit.

Irvin had all the credentials to run a highly competitive campaign in November thanks in large part to the $50 million Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin paid him. Griffin founded and runs the hedge fund company Citadel.

Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2022. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images .

. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Griffin has had an ongoing vendetta with Pritzker as the two clashed over whether the state should tax the wealthy more than everyone else.

But despite all that Griffin money, polls show Irvin’s campaign hasn’t taken off with Republican primary voters.

Griffin announced Thursday that he and his hedge fund are moving from Chicago to Miami. A Citadel spokesperson said the decision was unrelated to Irvin’s candidacy.

It appears Irvin hasn’t passed the Republican litmus test: He hasn’t said what he will do now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. He also refuses to say if he supported Donald Trump.

In fact, Irvin has deflected questions about Trump as if he’s being set up by the Democrats, even though polls have shown a majority of Illinois GOP primary voters want to know the answer to that question.

“I’m not going to fall into the trap of JB Pritzker talking about what he thinks we should be talking about,” Irvin told reporters when asked to weigh in on the former president.

More recently, Irvin changed the way he talks about his candidacy, arguing that a far-right candidate like Darren Bailey can’t beat Pritzker in November.

“A vote for Darren Bailey is a vote for JB Pritzker,” Irvin has said repeatedly.

It’s a bet Pritzker himself is willing to bet big on.

