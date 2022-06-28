Megawatis joke exposes classist and racist views of political elite

Former President Megawati Soekarnoputri, longtime chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), has been widely criticized for comments which she did during her National Meeting 2022 evenings on June 21.

At the event, Megawati told the audience how she warned her children, including Puan Maharani, not to bring home a meatball soup vendor (Seller Bakso) as a potential partner, prompting laughter from audience members including Puan and President Joko Widodo. Megawati then went on to say that she was happy that black Papuans were starting to marry migrants like coffee with milk (coffee with milk) thus becoming more Indonesian.

These shameful comments should never have been made. But, in a way, I’m glad they were, because they provided a clear view of what the political elites really think about the masses, the Seller Bakso of the world and West Papuans.

Underlying in Megawatis’ comments was the old Javanese concept of baby weight seeds the idea of ​​getting married to establish better relations politically, and at the same time, improve one’s genes (described by Megawati as genetic manipulationgenetic manipulation).

By using the expression coffee with milk she implied that the sweetness and whiteness of milk would dilute the bitterness and blackness of coffee. Mixing with transmigrants will dilute the darkness of West Papuans, making them more Indonesian than they are now. In fact, she claimed that through mixing, West Papuans became more Indonesian (the literal translation of her words was very Indonesian – very indonesian).

Intentionally or not, Megawati was essentially describing ethnic replacement and eugenics, his statement revealing racist colonial ideas about Papua that lurk just below the surface in the thinking of many in the political elite.

When Megawatis’ statements were criticized as racist, some important figures came to his defense, brushing off his comments like a light joke. These responses, too, should be called for what they were: gaslighting a strategy intended to justify the audience’s laughter and, at the same time, invalidate the emotions triggered in the subjects of the joke.

Jokes don’t exist in a vacuum, they exist in political and historical spaces that provide context. For Megawatis’ statements to spark laughter the way they did, his audience would need to share the same understanding of Seller Bakso and the West Papuans, and the class and racial differences between them and the privileged (and seemingly superior) Megawati and Puan.

To be able to laugh, the public must associate themselves with Megawati and Puan and therefore share their privilege. Tellingly, the only people who defended the Megawatis joke and claimed the critics were too sensitive were also members of the majority elite.

There are many different types of laughter. For example, we may laugh at ourselves when we do something stupid. Friends can also make fun of each other, but that requires both parties to see each other as equals. A third type of laughter common in Indonesia is gallows humor that pokes fun at harsh reality as a coping mechanism. One such example is swab Papuain which Papuans poke fun at their experiences of racism and violent encounters with development projects to deal with the grim reality imposed on them.

Another, meaner type of laughter is laughing at each other. Megawati and her altered peers Seller Bakso and West Papuans because of their class and race, respectively. Seller Bakso represent the urban poor and marginalized, people who work in the informal sector. They are often depicted as villagers who have migrated to the city for a better life. Despite being the backbone of the Indonesian economy, informal sector workers are still looked down upon by the privileged.

West Papuans, meanwhile, are often portrayed simply as savages who must be saved or obliterated, depending on how the political winds blow.

One of the saddest aspects of the Megawatis joke was who was laughing: Megawati, Puan, Jokowi and the senior PDI-P members. As children of presidents, Megawati and Puan are both members of the elite, but their party still seeks votes by claiming to represent the common people (little people). Similarly, Jokowi, the current president, likes to present himself as a commoner in his interactions with the people, but has become an integral part of the elite.

Sadder still, these powerful individuals are precisely those who have the power to do something about the political and economic reality that Seller Bakso and West Papuans face. Their laughter seemed to justify, or at least trivialize, the widespread lack of decent work opportunities that drives many poor people to migrate to urban centers, and the massacres, land grabbing, migration of settlersand failure to provide basic services Health care in Papua.

Hopefully those who made the joke, laughed at the joke, defended the joke, sought to normalize the joke, or set fire to the victims of the joke, take offense at being called racists and classists. Let’s hope they don’t stop being offended and angry. Hopefully they sit down with their feelings of offense and anger, think about why they feel offended, and try to look at the situation from the perspective of the subjects of the joke.

Unfortunately, the Megawatis joke suggests that it may be a long time before many members of the elite truly understand that jokes about race and class can never be innocent.