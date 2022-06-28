Counterpoint between Alberto Fernndez and Boris Johnson for the sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands

President Alberto Fernndez with Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson

(Special delivery) – Within the framework of the G7 which is taking place in Germany, the President Alberto Fernández had a counterpoint with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson, in relation to the Malvinas Islands. as he knew Infobaethe Argentinian president renewed the country’s claim to sovereignty, which his British counterpart rejected without room for negotiation.

The meeting between the two leaders, requested by Johnson, lasted at least 30 minutes . The European president raised the possibility of making investments in Argentina with the purchase of cereals, in an international context of food crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I told him that there is no way to move forward in the relationship if there is no progress in the discussion on sovereignty; I hope they will react and change their way of dealing with these issuessaid Alberto Fernndez at a press conference.

Alberto Fernndez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (REUTERS)

Earlier, the head of state gave two speeches at the G7 table, in which he proposed that protectionist barriers be lifted for the global sale of food and that a peace dialogue be established to end the war in Ukraine and demand a new international order to end poverty.

It can bring the voice of the continent, I could show how the continent suffers the effects of war. this poses an indisputable problem for the global economy, the president said at a press conference. This war seems to be the beginning of a famine that could affect 300 million inhabitants, we cannot look aside AGGREGATE.

President Alberto Fernndez, in another ceremonial photo with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (REUTERS)

The first official presentation lasted four minutes and was heard by the President of the United States, Joseph Biden; german chancellor Olaf Scholz; the French president, Emmanuel Macron; the Italian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau; the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, among other Western leaders.

It was so hot in Elmau Castle that Alberto Fernndez took off his tie before starting his speech. A change of look forced by the absence of air conditioning in a country which is also suffering the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The argument of the president crossed the various chapters of the geopolitical agenda which concern as much the rich countries as the poor countries. The President listed the economic and social consequences of the war, demanded a new multilateral model that does not punish middle-income states and warned – once again – of the impact caused by climate change on the whole planet.

The whole world, and not exclusively Europe, needs a lasting, resistant and solid peace, underlined the Head of State, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero.

In this photo, with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

then complete: The war that concerns us is a tragedy. Trade flows and logistics, already badly damaged during the pandemic, have reached a critical point. The seas are militarized. War promotes arms spending to the detriment of investments in proteins, health or education which humanity so badly needs.

There was also a reference to the Marshall Plan, the million-dollar program of public infrastructure, industrial modernization and labor flexibility planned by the White House. just to prevent the Soviet Union from advancing on European countries which were destroyed by World War II.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, we are not dreaming of a new Marshall Plan. We never had one. But we dream of a new international order where the efforts are balanced and the benefits are fairly distributed. We dream of not being discriminated against by the central world and condemned to marginalization and oblivion, assured the president.

From this ideological position, Alberto Fernndez raised the need to create a new world order that allocates the resources necessary to end poverty at the ends of the planet.

