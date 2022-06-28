Imran Khan will lead the protest at the Parade Ground on July 2





Exactly a month after he abruptly ended the Azadi march with a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to announce snap elections, Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced on Monday that he would lead the July 2 protest at Islamabad’s Parade Ground against the imported government imposed on Pakistan through a US regime change plot.

A meeting of the party’s political committee, held under the chairmanship of Imran Khan, reviewed the country’s overall political situation amid rising inflation and discussed a future course of action. PTI Central General Secretary Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani, along with other central and regional party leaders, attended the meeting.

They condemned the anarchy witnessed in the first phase of local elections in Sindh and expressed deep concern over what they called the failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize fair elections, transparent and credible. However, they expressed their joy and satisfaction at the decisive victory of the PTI in the PK-7 Swat, during which the PTI inflicted a crushing defeat on the candidate of the PNA supported by 13 political parties.

According to a statement from the PTI, the leaders expressed their reservations over the increase in complaints about pre-election rigging by the coalition government in 20 constituencies in Punjab where by-elections will be held on July 17.

Calling the enthusiasm among the people over the by-elections a beacon of hope, they said the government’s days were numbered.

In addition, a briefing on preparations for the parade ground demonstration was given during the meeting. Instructions have been given to the Rawalpindi and Islamabad chapters of the party to speed up their preparations and public mobilization campaign to make the event historic.

They also reviewed government preparations for budget approval and price hikes.

When unveiling the protest plan, the PTI president said he would lead the July 2 protest rally because a strong movement against the government was inevitable. He said people from all walks of life, especially young people and women, were more politically mature than ever, which was also evident in their overwhelming reaction to his government’s ousting.

Local Mir Jafars flout the Constitution, law and democratic values ​​more ruthlessly than dictators, he alleged. In a separate development, former prime ministers’ chief of staff Shahbaz Gill told a press conference that police claimed the Banigala staffer, who he said had been hired years before being caught while planting a listening device in Mr Khan’s bedroom on June 25. , was not mentally well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/114158-imran-khan-will-lead-protest-at-parade-ground-on-2nd-july.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos