



DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (L) and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin (R) prepare to lead a full cabinet meeting at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (20/6/2022). President Jokowi signs Presidential Decree 7/2022, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin becomes Acting President.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) No. 9 of 2022 regarding the assignment of the Vice President to perform presidential duties on June 24, 2022. According to a copy of the presidential decree uploaded on the official website of the State Secretariat, Tuesday (28/6/2022), this regulation confirms the mission of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin to carry out the daily functions of President Joko. Widodo in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The mission is as long as President Jokowi is on a working and/or state visit to Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 26 to July 2, 2022 or until the date of his return to the United States. country. Then, if during the period of assignment, it is necessary to determine a new policy immediately, then Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, as Acting President, must first consult and seek the approval of President Jokowi . Read also : Jokowi’s diplomacy amid a global crisis After President Jokowi returned to the country, the mission ended and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin immediately reported the implementation of the task to the President. This presidential decree takes effect on the date of stipulation, i.e. June 24, 2022. As is known, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi with a limited entourage left for Germany on Sunday (6/26/2022). The purpose of the visit was to attend the G7 Summit (Summit) on June 27-28 in Germany. Read also : Putin makes his first trip abroad since invading Ukraine After that, Jokowi will also travel to Ukraine and meet President Volodimyr Zelenskyy. After visiting Ukraine, Jokowi will also travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. Jokowi said his visit to the two countries was to carry out a peace mission. The Head of State will end his series of visits abroad by visiting the United Arab Emirates. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Jokowi signs Presidential Decree 7/2022, Ma’ruf Amin becomes interim president until July 2 “

Author: Dian Erika Nugraheny

Publisher: Bagus Santoso



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Novice Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/presiden-jokowi-teken-keppres-72022-wapres-maruf-amin-jadi-plt-presiden

