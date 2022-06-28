DeSantis wants Jan. 6 hearings to indict Trump, report says





Ron Desantis sees the January 6 hearings as a possible way for former President Donald Trump to be indicted, according to a report.

A Republican consultant told Politico this weekend: That’s where his head is. He thinks the goal here is to get the main justice to prosecute him.

That’s what Ron thinks it’s all about, the consultant, who is said to be familiar with the thinking of Governors, told the outlet.

But the consultant added that Mr. DeSantis is more focused on winning re-election in Florida by a bigger margin than the 3.2 points by which Mr. Trump won the state in the 2020 election.

The governor, a heavy favorite to win another gubernatorial term later this year, is expected to break state-level fundraising records in Florida.

The outlet previously reported that Mr. DeSantis did not intend to seek Mr. Trump’s endorsement for re-election, despite helping his political rise.

A five-point win, and I think he would be off to the races, the consultant told Politico. January 6 or not, the fact that he’s not seeking Trump’s approval, I think, says all you need to know.

The Independent has contacted Mr. DeSantis’ office for comment.

Republican operatives are increasingly admitting that Mr. Trump is damaged by the committee hearings, though it’s not yet fatal.

While strategists say Republican voters still love Mr. Trump and don’t trust the committee and its findings, some voters, including some donors and activists, are growing weary and less inclined to leave the legacy of the presidency Trump shaping the future of the party. More difficult.

GOP donor Dan Eberhart told Politico that Trump faces a major onslaught of negative facts with these hearings and there is no real defense. He has no friendly members on the committee and there are no facts to present to the public to make it all less bad.

Ron DeSantis is on the lookout, sharpening his knives, he added.

A DeSantis adviser told the outlet that the January 6 hearings were [a] continuation of the exhausting circus that surrounds Trump.

The story continues

There are lunchbox Republicans, of course, who think it’s a mass conspiracy, but among the donor class, many are simply fed up, the adviser said. It’s a shitshow Some donors are fed up with the shitshow.

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was held in contempt last year after failing to comply with a committee subpoena, said he does not believe that hearings hurt Mr. Trump because the only Republicans watching, if any, are never Trumpers. .

He said if Republicans take over the House, they’ll likely hold their own hearings to lay out all the facts.

But Mr. Trump seems worried about the hearings and their effect on his fortune.

We don’t have anyone on this panel who can retaliate, he told Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root. In a way, Republicans should be ashamed of themselves.

A former adviser to Mr. Trump also told Politico that the former president was thinking about it optically, not politically. Optically, it’s not great to have a committee without any hindsight. Politically, the base and the party are going to be with him and that could influence some moderates. He really believes that the economy is what people are going to focus on.

Moderate GOP strategist Sarah Longwell said she noticed a change when she was leading focus groups.

The anti-Trump Republican says people who voted for the former president disagree on whether he should run again and in the final two focus groups after hearings begin , no one has said they want Mr. Trump on the ticket in 2024.

With January 6, they are on Trump’s side, but they are also exhausted by it. It creates that feeling of wanting to move on. The question is whether it holds. I’ve seen it before when Trump’s luggage is out there, they get annoyed that they have to defend it, they walk away and then come back, Ms Longwell told the publication.

But Trump’s allies believe his supporters will come back to him, as they have after previous crises.

Trump pollster John McLaughlin told Politico you’re upsetting his supporters at a time when some people are so hurt by inflation they can’t make ends meet.

Mr McLaughlins’ latest poll found that 42% of people struggle to keep up with and pay for basic necessities.

If Congress wants to focus on a partisan puppet court and indict a president who [his supporters] think he managed to keep America strong and have a better economy? They will revolt not in a violent revolt but at the ballot box, he said.

