Prime Minister Modi clarifies India’s position on war in Ukraine at G7 summit and calls for immediate cessation of hostilities | India News

Munich: During the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly expressed India’s position on the Ukrainian conflict by reiterating that there must be an immediate cessation of hostilities and that a solution must be found by choosing the path of dialogue and diplomacy. At a press conference here on Monday, Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said: “On Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister clarified India’s position, including an immediate end to hostilities; dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation”.

Responding to a question on India’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Kwatra also pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had spoken with world leaders about the shock effect of the conflict in Eastern Europe on the food security crisis, especially on vulnerable countries, adding “The Prime Minister also highlighted the ripple effect of the conflict on the food security crisis, especially on vulnerable countries”.

India is viewed by all as a solution provider, which is evident from the leaders’ body language and camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said during the Prime Minister’s visit to the G7 summit in Germany.

Since the start of the war on February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Russia and Ukraine for peace and an end to hostilities. Prime Minister Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that a direct conversation between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine could greatly help ongoing peace efforts to deal with the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed his deep anguish over the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

On June 26-27, Prime Minister Modi attended the G7 summit in Germany, held meetings with world leaders and interacted with the Indian diaspora. Speaking at a press conference, Kwatra said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the G7 summit showed that India’s presence is appreciated by all and that India is seen by all as a supplier of solutions. You would have seen the body language and the camaraderie of the leaders with our PM.”

In an example of bonhomie between the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies that caught the attention of viewers, US President Joe Biden approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue of the Group of Seven summit (G7) at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday.

India is one of the five partner countries invited to participate in the G7 summit. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the Prime Minister to Schloss Elmau today, ahead of the G7 summit.

Providing details on the G7 Summit sessions, Kwatra noted, “In the first session, Prime Minister Modi spoke on climate, energy and health, while in the second session, the Prime Minister minister addressed issues of food security and gender equality with a focus on women-led development in India. approach.” PM Modi will depart for the United Arab Emirates on the morning of June 28, Kwatra added.

India’s approach shifted from ‘women’s development’ to ‘women-led development’ (PM Modi)

During a session on gender equality at the G7 summit in Germany, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that India’s approach had shifted from “women’s development” to “women-led development”. During the session titled “Stronger Together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality” at the G7 Summit in Germany, Prime Minister Modi said: “When it comes to gender equality, today India’s approach is now shifting from ‘women’s development’ to ‘women-led development’.

He also praised the work of female frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, “Over 6 million female frontline workers in India have kept our citizens safe during the pandemic. Our female scientists have made significant contributions to the development of vaccines and test kits in India. . Over one million female volunteers in India are active in rural health care delivery, who we call “ASHA workers”. Last month, the World Health Organization honored these Indian ASHA workers with its “2022 Global Leaders Award”.

During the session, Prime Minister Modi also noted the contribution of women in national and state politics, adding “If all elected leaders in India, from local government to national government, are counted, more than half of among them are women, and the total number will be in the millions.This shows that Indian women are fully involved in real decision making today.

PM Modi takes notice of global inflation and food security issues

Prime Minister Modi said that next year India will chair the G20 and with this opportunity India will maintain close dialogue with G7 countries on other issues including post-COVID recovery , as part of the G20 platform. Prime Minister Modi also took note of current global issues and said India stands for “peace”. “We are meeting in an atmosphere of global tension. India has always been in favor of peace.”

“Aware of global inflation and food security issues, Prime Minister Modi went on to say, “Rising energy and food grain prices are affecting all countries. The energy and security of developing countries are particularly at risk. During this difficult time, India has provided food grains to many needy countries. »

Prime Minister Modi briefed the leaders on how India has been helping neighbors like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka during this time of economic crisis, adding, “We have sent about 35,000 tons of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in recent months. And even after the massive earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbor Sri Lanka to ensure food security.

Presenting his suggestions on the topic of global food security, Prime Minister Modi said, “We need to focus on fertilizer availability and keep fertilizer value chains flowing globally. We are trying to increase the production of fertilizers in India and seek cooperation from the G7 countries in this regard. »

He added, “Second, India has a huge agricultural labor force compared to G7 countries. Indian agricultural skills have helped breathe new life into traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive. in some of the G7 countries. Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talents in its member countries? With the help of the traditional talents of Indian farmers, food security will be ensured for the G7 countries .

In his remarks during the session, Prime Minister Modi noted that next year the world is celebrating the International Year of Millet and on this occasion, “we should campaign to promote a nutritious alternative like millet” . “Millet can make a valuable contribution to global food security,” he said. In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said, “Finally, I would like to draw your attention to the ‘natural farming’ revolution that is taking place in India. Your experts can study this experience. We have shared an unofficial document about this with all of you.”

