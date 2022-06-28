Asif tells National Assembly: Imran behind criticism of institutions, foreign army chief – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Accusing Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan of engaging in hate politics, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday claimed the former prime minister was behind the criticism against state institutions and the head of the army from abroad.

Speaking in the National Assembly while discussing recent criticism of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Ministry of Defense, Bryan May, who questioned a $50,000 allowance for General Bajwa’s reception, the defense minister condemned the irresponsible and undiplomatic remarks of Canadian MP Tom Kmiecs.

A few days ago, while speaking in the lower house of the Canadian Parliament, Kmiec, who belongs to the Conservative Party of Canada, reportedly sought to drag the security establishment into political volatility in Pakistan.

We respect all countries, but when a Canadian MP criticizes our institutions, they have a duty to respond,” Asif said.

He criticized Canada’s human rights record, saying the country was among the top Islamophobic countries in the world.

I have information about internal Canadian issues, but I don’t want to raise them because we have had good relations with Canada for more than seven decades, he added.

I respect the Canadian government. I understand this is an isolated incident. But many incidents occur. Don’t Muslims have human rights, he wondered.

Asif said that if international powers were interested, Kashmir and Palestine issues would have been resolved long ago, adding that the West does not see the human rights abuses in Kashmir and Palestine.

The minister claimed that the human rights abuses committed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his tenure were more than those committed throughout Pakistan’s history.

Asif said the PTI President had divided the nation in such a way that this division may never go away, adding that Khan had not only divided Pakistanis in Pakistan but also abroad.

This is why someone in Canada is mistreating us. He did not even leave the mosque of the Prophets (PSL). He spreads hatred everywhere. He couldn’t give love to his blood relatives, how can he give love to this nation, he added.

He said those involved in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident were mostly British citizens, adding that they were wealthy people and had been sworn in in different countries.

Their loyalties are divided. I respect them but they must not harm the country in which they were born, he added.

Asif accused the former prime minister of using state institutions during his tenure for his own benefit and against political opponents.

Imran Khan’s legacy is hate and poison. He took us back several years and destroyed society. Today many still support him but in a few years everyone will understand, he said, adding that his government will never use state institutions against anyone.

The minister admitted that democracy in the country may not be strong, but at the moment there is a majority in parliament and the minority have resigned.

Overseas Pakistanis are our asset, but the previous government also divided them. Imran Khan also tried to stir up trouble abroad, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Bhootani, an independent MP from Balochistan and one of the allies of the coalition government, said they were receiving funds in the previous government.

He said he was happy with the PTI government as it received development funds, adding that the reason he had to join the ruling coalition was at the request of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Criticizing the coalition government, Bhootani said the ruling coalition must not forget that it only had a majority of two votes, adding that if this regime had a majority of 10 votes, what would have been its attitude towards the legislators.

We were quite happy with PTI [government]. We were given development funds but the only problem with the PTI was that there was no respect [for the MPs] … I would like to ask Khawaja Asif to convey our grievances to the Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif]he added.

Bhootani and Asif also exchanged heated arguments over development plans in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ordered the two lawmakers to avoid addressing each other directly. The NA President asked the Minister of Defense to solve the problem highlighted by the Balochistan legislator.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, also condemned the Canadian MP’s remarks against the country’s military rulers.

The House strongly condemned the Canadian parliamentarians’ remarks against Pakistani institutions and its leaders, he added.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Shazia Marri, also called on the Canadian government to take note of the irresponsible statement by a Canadian parliamentarian against Pakistan’s democratic system.

