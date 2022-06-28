The false pretenses of the Turkish lira following a new lending ban which is expected to affect thousands of businesses

Turkey’s currency, the lira, got a much-appreciated boost on Monday and the previous Friday after the country’s banking regulator announced a ban on lira lending to companies holding what it considered too much currency foreign.

On Monday morning in Istanbul, the lira had gained around 8% in two days, trading at 16.01 for the greenback, against 17.35 on Thursday at the close.

But by late Monday afternoon, it had pared some of those gains, declining slightly to 16.5 against the dollar, after hovering between 16 and 17 liras to the dollar.

The moves reflect mixed feelings from investors about the new lending ban, which states that if Turkish businesses want to obtain commercial loans in pounds, they must sell enough of their currencies to buy pounds instead. which helps support the beleaguered currency that is being lost. nearly half its value over the past year.

The new rule states that companies holding the equivalent of 15 million lira in foreign currency (about $910,000 as of 3 p.m. Istanbul) cannot borrow lira if their foreign currency funds exceed 10% of their assets or annual sales. An exception for small businesses that cannot borrow in foreign currency allows them to borrow liras as long as their foreign currency position is net short.

The new rule aims to bolster the lira, which has weakened significantly in recent years after Turkey’s central bank, at the behest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, largely refused to raise interest rates to curb the rise of inflation. Today, for the country of 84 million people, inflation has reached a staggering 73%, severely crippling the purchasing power of Turks.