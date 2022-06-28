Reviews | Ron DeSantiss snubbing Trump is a 2024 challenge





The first rule of bar fighters, I’m told, is: Always land the first punch. Unless I completely understand what happened the other day, the fight for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination started in earnest with a metaphorical punch in the mouth from former President Donald Trump, uttered by the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

To be clear, I don’t misunderstand what happened. Because after throwing the punch, and Trump coughing up a mouthful of blood and a few teeth into his own hand and looking around in giddy disbelief, DeSantis didn’t deny that he had just thrown a blow. His silence said: Go ahead, old man.

A June 22 article in Politico, attributed to several sources close to the pugnacious young governor, announced that DeSantis had no plans to seek Trump’s endorsement in his re-election campaign. (One source can be a scammer, but multiple sources are usually a strategic leak.)

Why is it a hay? Let me count the paths.

Un: This is an intentional humiliation of a man who hates humiliation. For all his bluster, Trump’s ego is a robin’s egg tied to a cinder block hanging from a wire over a candle flame. Every day he struggles to blow enough hot air to keep the flame from burning the wire and knocking the block over the egg.

Next is DeSantis, who arguably owes his rapid rise to the man from Mar-a-Lago. DeSantis was an unnamed congressman with lofty ambition when Trump’s endorsement propelled him to the governor’s office. DeSantis makes it known that he no longer needs, or wants, Trump’s blessing. The silence that followed was the sound of an egg under a cinder block.

The stunt couldn’t have been better timed, as the leak was immediately followed by the results of a poll of likely Republican voters in New Hampshire that shows DeSantis in a virtual tie with Trump for the party presidential nomination, the kind of bond that occurs when a rising balloon and a falling cinder block briefly meet as they pass in opposite directions. The previous version of the poll showed Trump ahead of DeSantis by more than 2 to 1.

Two: DeSantiss punch was a statement of independence from a man who thrives on addiction. Trump is never happier than when people bow down to him. He surrounds himself with suck-ups and yes-men. People who need him. Trump would fly across the country to promote a desperate congressional candidate, but someone like Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), an independent powerhouse, is driving him crazy.

I got a glimpse of this early in Trump’s presidency. Having noticed that his inaugural address came straight from the apocalyptic mindset of right-wing filmmaker Stephen K. Bannon, whom Trump added to the National Security Council despite having no qualifications, I profiled Bannon for Time magazine. When the White House heard a story was coming, I received a frantic phone call from a panicked Trump whisperer: Please tell me his picture won’t be on the cover. It was, and Bannon was quickly banned until he could lower his profile enough to be welcomed back into Trump’s circle.

DeSantis has given notice that he’s ready to fly solo, to shine his own light rather than bask in Trump’s reflection. It’s hitting Trump where he lives.

Three: The Governor of Florida attacks Trump with a more subtle version of past presidents’ tactics. Trump defeats his opponents by finding their weaknesses and hammering them. Do you remember the nicknames in 2016? low consumption Jeb? Little Mark? Lyin Ted?

DeSantis struck first. He’s savvy enough to realize that Trump is surely considering a nickname for him. Reckless Ron? Without even saying a word, DeSantis stuck a precautionary label on Trump’s forehead: Irrelevant Donald. It will be difficult for Trump to unravel.

Four (perhaps the deadliest aspect of the punch): DeSantis has shown to work in the same alleys of power and leverage that have been Trump’s domain. He clearly understood that any overture to Trump would become a weapon to be used against him.

Trump wouldn’t endorse DeSantis in a million years, because DeSantis has long gone in Trump’s mind from lackey to menace. It happened when DeSantis mastered pandemic politics, while Trump was ruined by the same challenge. He’s a guy who can beat Trump at his own game.

Ambitious Republicans have two choices: wait for Trump to die or take it mano a mano. Trump’s 2016 GOP adversaries tiptoed around, waiting for him to implode. No one was ready to throw the first punch, throw Trump off balance, and then keep going until only one of them was standing.

Ron DeSantis, a man in a hurry, is more than willing. The fight started.

