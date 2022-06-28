Caught spy from Imran Khan’s residence in Islamabad: PTI





Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed to have caught an employee of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala here, who was acting as a spy and was responsible for keeping tabs on Khan and collect crucial information. .

PTI spokesman Shahbaz Gill claimed the spy was instructed to install a specific device to record communications at the residence.

“The black USB device recovered from the spy is an extremely sensitive gadget that could record voice in the room where it was installed as well as the one next door,” Shahbaz Gill said.

“He (the spy) was given 50,000 rupees and told to install the device. Once the initial task was completed, he would perform this task on a regular basis,” Gill added.

Gill, while showing the alleged spy device, also claimed that this device was password protected and operated using software, and also contained a small microphone.

“I fear his next task would probably have been to place an explosive device inside the residence,” the spokesperson said.

While the issue has drawn political attention, Islamabad police have also revealed that they have also arrested another person from Khan’s residence on suspicion of being a spy.

According to the Islamabad police, “a journalist from a local private television channel had handed over a man who did not speak properly and who had therefore not yet been identified”.

“Medical tests would be carried out to verify the mental and physical condition of the suspect. The man had been arrested inside Bani Gala before being taken to the police station,” police said.

“No evidence has been provided to the police by the journalist as to the details of the suspect man,” police added.

Law enforcement and police have also asked Khan to provide a list of employees working at Bani Gala, but despite multiple requests, details have yet to be provided.

Police say they were unable to check the backgrounds of people working in Bani Gala until the list was provided to them.

It is relevant to mention here that Khan said his “life is in danger” and even recorded a video, mentioning the names of people he believed would be responsible if something happened to him.

Khan accused the current government of ousting him through an “orchestrated conspiracy led by the United States” for regime change. Khan called for strong resistance against the current setup and vowed to continue protesting until snap elections are announced in the country.

(IANS)

