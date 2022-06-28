Jan. 6 committee focuses on phone calls between kids and Trump aides weeks before election | January 6 hearings





The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is focusing closely on phone calls and conversations between Donald Trump’s children and top aides captured by a documentary filmmaker weeks before the attacks. 2020 elections, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The calls between the children and top Trump aides took place during an invitation-only event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC that took place the night of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020, the sources said. .

The select committee is interested in the calls, the sources said, as the footage is believed to show the children of former presidents, including Donald Jr and Eric Trump, privately discussing election strategies at a crucial time in the presidential campaign. .

House investigators first learned of the event, organized by the Trump campaign, and the existence of the footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder, who testified to what he and his team recorded during a two-hour interview last week, the sources said.

The filmmaker said he recorded about seven hours of one-on-one interviews with Trump, then-Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s adult children and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the sources said, as well as Mr. 110 hours of campaign images.

But part of Holders’ testimony that particularly piqued the interest of select committee members and chief investigative counsel Tim Heaphy was when he revealed he had successfully recorded the discussions at the event. of September 29, 2020.

The select committee is narrowly focused on footage from the event in addition to the content of one-on-one interviews with Trump and Ivanka, as the strategy discussions mirror similar conversations at the time by top Trump advisers.

On the night of the first presidential debate, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview with HBOs The Circus that the outcome of the 2020 election would be decided at the state level and possibly during congressional certification on January 6.

They will try to overturn this election with uncertified votes, Bannon said. When asked how he expects the election to end, Bannon said: Just before noon on the 20th, in a vote in the House, Trump will win the presidency.

The select committee believes that ideas such as Bannons were communicated to advisers to Donald Jr and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, even before the 2020 election was held, the sources said, bringing House investigators to want to see the images of the Trump hotel again.

What seems to interest the panel is whether Trump and his children had somehow planned to stop certification of the Jan. 6 election, a potential violation of federal law, and force an election. contingent if Trump loses in September.

The event was not open to the public, Holder allegedly testified, and the documentary maker was waved to the Trump Hotel by Eric Trump. At some point after Holder picked up the calls on tape, he was reportedly asked to leave by Donald Jr.

Among the conversations captured on film was Eric Trump on the phone with an unidentified person saying, according to a source familiar: I hope you vote in Florida as opposed to the other state you mentioned.

The phone call, a clip of which was reviewed by the Guardian, was one of many by some of the people closest to Trump that Holder commemorated in his film, titled Unprecedented, which is to be released in a three-part series over later this year on Découverte+.

Holder also testified before the select committee, the sources said, about the content of the interviews. Holder interviewed Trump in early December 2020 at the White House, then twice a few months after the Capitol attack at Mar-a-Lago and at his Bedminster Golf Club.

The select committee found Holders’ testimony and material more explosive than they had anticipated, the sources said. Holder, for example, showed the panel a discrepancy between Ivanka Trump’s testimony at the panel and Holders’ camera.

In her December 2020 interview, The New York Times reported earlier, Ivanka said her father should keep fighting until all legal avenues are exhausted as people question the sanctity of our elections. .

This interview was recorded nine days after former Attorney General William Barr told Trump there was no evidence of voter fraud. But in her interview with the select committee, Ivanka said she accepted what Barr said.

