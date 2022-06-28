Trump-endorsed candidate appalled when Fox News host mentions Drag Queen story





Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.

The interview, which was quite tame on Baiers’ side, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that President Joe Biden was illegitimate. Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House committee on Jan. 6 last week that the election was not rigged, as she believed.

He’s a Republican, Baier said. He’s a Trump supporter. And that’s what he said.

It’s a RINO, Lake replied. And it is to be hoped that he will be defeated. He is an absolute RINO.

I understand what you’re saying, Baier said later. But there have been, as you know, over 70 court cases where there was no evidence and there was no state legislature or governor that did not certify an election, including including your own Republican Doug Ducey.

After Lake insisted that we now have proof that the election was somehow fraudulent, Baier moved on to a story from last week in which Phoenix-based drag queen Rick Stevens claimed that Lake often went to a club where he performed. Lake, he also claimed, had hired him to perform at her house for her birthday.

She is friends with drag queens, wrote Stevens, who provided photographs to Arizona Central as evidence. She had her child in front of a drag queen. I did drag at her house for her friends and family. She is not threatened by them. She was constantly coming to the shows. Making me the bogeyman for political purposes was too much.

Baier asked if Lake would like to respond to the story.

I really want to answer that, Lake said. But I’m really shocked. In fact, I’m appalled that Fox News is taking a defamatory story like that and we’re pursuing legal action against this drag queen. I’m appalled that you’re talking about this when you haven’t talked about our stolen election.

We just spent three questions talking about it, retorted Baier.

I’m really disappointed with Fox, Lake said later. I thought you were a little better than CNN.

Referring to Baier’s questions about the history of the drag queen, Lake added, I think you want to ask them, but you don’t want to ask for about 2,000 mules. (2,000 mules is the title of a film by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh DSouza alleging the election was marred by widespread fraud.)

Before Baier finished the interview, Lake had another complaint: When the Fox anchor spoke with his main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, last week, he didn’t ask her any tough questions. (Baier denied this.) In that interview, Robson also falsely claimed that the 2020 election was not fair at all.

