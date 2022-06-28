G-7 vows to tighten pressure on Russian finances

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) – The club of wealthy Group of Seven nations pledged on Monday to stand by Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, vowing to tighten pressure on the finances of the Russia with new sanctions that include a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil.

The announcement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing G-7 leaders at their summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, called for weapons and air defenses to take precedence in the war against Russia in a few months.

The G-7 statement was intended to signal that its members were ready to support Ukraine for the long term, at a time when soaring inflation and energy shortages – fueled by the Russian invasion – have put test the Western sanctions resolution.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and support to Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the statement said.

After the missiles rained down on Kyiv on Sunday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States was preparing a new set of weapons for Ukraine, including long-range air defenses and ammunition.

“At the top of his head was the series of missile strikes that took place in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine and his desire for additional air defense capabilities that could shoot down Russian missiles since then. heaven,” Sullivan told reporters of Zelenskyy’s speech. .

G-7 countries said they were ready to provide security commitments in a post-war settlement while stressing, after Ukraine had previously expressed doubts, that it was up to Kyiv to decide of a future peace agreement with Russia.

The G-7 countries said they had also pledged or were ready to give up to $29.5 billion to Ukraine.

The announcements came as the White House said Russia had defaulted on its foreign sovereign bonds for the first time in a century – a claim Moscow has dismissed.

The G-7 countries, which generate almost half of the world’s economic output, want to increase the pressure on Russia without fueling already soaring inflation that is causing tensions at home and ravaging the global south.

The expanded sanctions would also target Russia’s revenue stream from gold exports, Moscow’s military production and officials installed by Moscow in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

Imposing the oil price cap aims to hit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest while lowering energy prices.

“The dual objective of the G-7 leaders has been to directly target Putin’s revenue, particularly through energy, but also to minimize the fallout and impact on the economies of the G-7 and the rest of the world. world,” a US official said. on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

Western sanctions have hit the Russian economy hard and the new measures aim to further deprive the Kremlin of oil revenue. G-7 countries would work with others – including India – to limit the revenue Putin can continue to generate, the US official said.

India has refrained from criticizing Russia and has provided a market for Russian oil, gas and coal as it seeks to balance its longstanding ties with Moscow and its relationship with the West.

While welcoming the Indonesian president to the G-7 summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not rule out boycotting the G20 summit in Indonesia in November if Putin attends.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of five country leaders invited to join the G-7 for discussions on climate change, energy, health, food security and gender equality on the second day of the Mountain peak.

A US official said the news that Russia had defaulted on its foreign sovereign bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 showed how effective Western sanctions had been.

The Kremlin, which has the funds to make payments from rich energy revenues, quickly dismissed the US statement, blaming the West for driving it into artificial default.

The United States said it would also impose sanctions on hundreds of individuals and entities – adding to the more than 1,000 already sanctioned – target companies in several countries and impose tariffs on hundreds of Russian products.

The agencies involved would release details on Tuesday to minimize any risk of leaks, a second senior administration official said.

The Ukraine crisis has diverted attention from another crisis, that of climate change, originally expected to dominate the summit. Campaigners fear Western countries are watering down their climate ambitions as they scramble to find alternatives to Russian gas imports and rely more on coal, a dirtier fossil fuel.

Japan is also pushing to remove a target for zero-emission vehicles from a G-7 communiqué expected this week, according to a proposed draft seen by Reuters.