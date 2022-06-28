Boris Johnson latest: Tory rebels ready to move quickly to oust PM





Boris Johnson says he’s not worried about MPs plotting against him while he was at the G7 Tory MPs ready to move quickly to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former MP says The Independent. By-election defeats last week in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton prompted demands for a second vote on Mr Johnson’s leadership, with some Tory MPs apparently resubmitting letters of no confidence in Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the committee of 1922. Urging ambitious ministers to show a little courage and even leadership, 1922 Committee deputy chairman William Wragg joined a growing chorus of former Tory leaders calling on senior government officials to Mr Johnson to reflect on their positions. But, speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson insisted he had a mandate to drive a massive, massive agenda, adding: Nobody gives up a privilege like that. Meanwhile, as MPs prepare to debate his plan to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Johnson has claimed the controversial legislation could be implemented in 2022. Show last update



1656398132 Ukraine is Britain’s new moment in 1937, says British army chief Britain faces a new moment in 1937 after Russia invaded Ukraine and must be ready to fight and win to prevent the spread of war in Europe, the new leader says army, General Sir Patrick Sanders. The chief of staff is expected to tell the army’s annual conference on Tuesday that he will focus on mobilizing the army to prevent the spread of war in Europe. This is our moment of 1937. We are not at war but must act quickly so as not to be drawn into war by failure to contain territorial expansion. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 07:35 1656397232 Plan to tear up Northern Ireland protocol could become law very quickly, says Boris Johnson Boris Johnson has said his bill to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could become law very quickly, insisting his plan could be implemented by the end of 2022. Mr Johnson told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit that he expected his plan to unilaterally remove GB-NI checks could be implemented fairly quickly despite expectations that his peers would block him until at 12 months. Asked at the summit if the protocol derogation measures could be in place this year, he replied: Yes, I think we could do it very quickly, if Parliament wants it. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 07:20 1656396332 The price of freedom is worth paying, says Boris Johnson Boris Johnson said the price of freedom was worth paying when asked about the cost of defense aid to Ukraine and the growing cost of living crisis. The Prime Minister told the BBC at the summit in the Bavarian Alps: I think the economic impacts on the UK will start to subside, well, finding ways around things and some of the cost pressures will start to decrease. But just in terms of staying the course, imagine if you didn’t. Imagine if we allowed Putin to get away with the violent acquisition of huge chunks of another country, a sovereign and independent territory, the lessons for that would be absolutely chilling in every country of the former Soviet Union , you can see what is happening in the Already in the Baltic countries. But the cross-reading would also be felt in East Asia. So in terms of economic effects, that would mean long-term instability, that would mean anxiety across the world. What I would like to say to people is that I think sometimes the price of freedom is worth paying, he added. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 07:05 1656395732 Johnson to join world leaders as G7 summit draws to a close Boris Johnson and his fellow world leaders will gather for the final day of a G7 summit that has been overshadowed by atrocities in Ukraine. The Prime Minister and the leaders of the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy condemned the abominable attack by Russian forces against Ukraine. We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack, the leaders said in a joint statement. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 6:55 a.m. 1656395132 Can the Liberal Democrats build on their recent successes? The real bonus, however, the rich fertilizer needed for more Lib Dem breakthroughs is the return of anti-Tory tactical voting, which accelerated their efforts in recent by-elections, just as they did in the 1997 and 2001 general elections. In fact, today it appears to be a tactical anti-Boris Johnson vote. Remove Johnson and the chances of a Lib Dem resurgence and eventual say in a progressive government led by Starmer could be significantly reduced. Ed Davey, a battered Cameron-Clegg cabinet survivor, spends a lot of time asking Johnson to step down. He should be careful what he wishes for. Even Japanese knotweed can wilt if the weather changes. Sean OGrady writes for The Independent: Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 6:45 a.m. 1656394532 Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if conservative 1922 committee was on his case, claims Johnson Boris Johnson has hinted Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers on his case. I am very happy… I got a higher percentage of parliamentary votes than the first time. So, I’m very happy, we’re going to move on, he said of the challenge from the conservative rebels during a speech at the G7 summit to CNN. The Prime Minister added: Do you really think that Vladimir Putin would have launched an invasion of another sovereign country if he had had people to listen to properly… arguing, if he had had a backbench committee , the 1922 Committee, on his case? Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 6:35 a.m. 1656393932 Falklands sovereignty not in question, Boris Johnson tells Argentina Boris Johnson told Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands was not in question as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Germany on Monday. A Downing Street spokesman said: President Fernandez mentioned the Falkland Islands. The Prime Minister asserted that their sovereignty was not in question. The Prime Minister stressed that the people of the Falkland Islands, like everyone else, have the right to self-determination. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 6:25 a.m. 1656393032 Britain’s pledge of aid is far from enough Boris Johnson’s commitment to helping developing countries facing an unprecedented hunger crisis is far from enough, said Bond, an umbrella group representing 70 UK charities. The prime minister, who was attending the G7 summit in Germany this week, announced a €372 million support package to help countries hardest hit by soaring food prices and fertilizer shortages. Stephanie Draper, Bond’s chief executive, said that was far from necessary, adding that the package needed to be the seed of a larger plan to tackle the causes and consequences of the global food crisis. The UN has warned that 49 million people are now at risk of starvation as a Russian blockade of grain from Ukraine drives up prices around the world. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 06:10 1656392132 Nicola Sturgeon promises abortion buffer zones around clinics Nicola Sturgeon has supported the creation of buffer zones around abortion clinics in Scotland so that women can access services without harassment or intimidation. Ms Sturgeon said anyone protesting against abortion should focus on Parliament and lawmakers, not hospitals or sexual health clinics. Gatherings of this type create additional stress for anyone who uses these facilities, for whatever purpose, and for those who work there. But for women accessing abortion services, the upheaval, distress and fear they cause can be profound. The Prime Minister was speaking at the Abortion Summit in Edinburgh, which aims to ensure women can access abortion services. There are issues we need to address to establish buffer zones through legislation, but if we work together in a spirit of solidarity, I am confident we can find a way, she added. Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 05:55 1656391232 Theresa May hits out at PM’s attempt to override Northern Ireland protocol Theresa May questioned Boris Johnson’s patriotism saying she would not support his attempt to override the Northern Ireland Protocol he agreed with the EU as part of his Brexit Withdrawal Deal in 2019. Speaking in the Commons, Ms May told MPs: As Britons stand in the world, our ability to unite and encourage others to uphold our common values ​​depends on the respect others have for us as a country, a country that keeps its word and displays these shared values ​​in its actions. As a patriot, I wouldn’t want to do anything that would diminish this country in the eyes of the world. Andrew Woodcock has the details: Sravasti DasguptaJune 28, 2022 05:40

