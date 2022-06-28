Joe Biden approaches Prime Minister Modi at G7 summit and shows bonhomie among Democratic world leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends this year’s G7 summit being held under the German Presidency

US President Joe Biden approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue for the Group of Seven (G7) summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday. ANI

Elmau Castle, Germany: In an example of bonhomie between the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies that caught the attention of viewers, US President Joe Biden approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue of the Group of Seven summit (G7) at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday. Prime Minister Modi is attending this year’s summit which is being held under the German Presidency. India is one of the five partner countries invited to participate in the G7 summit. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the Prime Minister to Schloss Elmau today, ahead of the G7 summit. Before the start of the second day of the G7 summit, leaders of member and partner countries gathered for a group photo. Besides Biden, Modi was seen interacting with the group’s top leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Prime Minister Modi was also seen one-on-one with French President Emmanuel Macron. “Friendship at the highest level: President @EmmanuelMacron and Prime Minister @narendramodi at a crucial #G7 summit for collective decisions on global challenges and global stability”, tweeted the French ambassador in India Emmanuel Lenain. On the second day of the Elmau Summit, the main objective of the G7 Heads of State and Government will be to continue to support Ukraine. On Sunday, the Chancellor welcomed the G7 Heads of State and Government to the summit under the German Presidency. Economically strong democracies meet at Schloss Elmau for three days. “We are united by our worldview. We are also united by our belief in democracy and the rule of law,” Chancellor Scholz said at the start of the summit. This will play a major role in the deliberations. During a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 debated global economic issues. All the G7 countries are concerned about the crises that currently need to be overcome: falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, shortages of raw materials and disruption of supply chains. These are no small challenges and so it is important to share responsibility, Scholz said. “The G7 is a good community to develop common responses to the challenges of our time. It is important that we act decisively and also as a unit. The two go together,” said the Chancellor. Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit. Apart from the G7 event, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the summit. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany at the Audi Dome in Munich. Thousands of members of Germany’s vibrant Indian community participated in the event. Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

