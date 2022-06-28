Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi visits UAE after attending G7 summit – News





He will offer his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan By web office Published: Tue, Jun 28, 2022 9:44 AM Last update: Tue, Jun 28, 2022, 10:08 AM Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United Arab Emirates after attending the G7 summit in Germany. Prime Minister @narendramodi concludes his visit to Germany for the G7 Summit, wrapping up two days of productive discussions on sustainable solutions to global challenges, Prime Minister Modi now embarks for Abu Dhabi for a brief stopover before reaching New Delhi, tweeted the Department of External Affairs. In the United Arab Emirates, he will convey his condolences on the passing of the former President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa, who had been in office since 2004, died aged 73 on May 13. The Prime Minister will also take the opportunity to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Leaving Germany after a productive visit during which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at fostering well-being and prosperity in the world, Modi tweeted. Modi’s first visit after signing CEPA Modi was due to visit the United Arab Emirates earlier this year in January, but the trip was postponed. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India was to be signed during this visit. However, the agreement was signed in February during a virtual summit attended by Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Modi. The landmark agreement aims to boost bilateral trade to $115 billion in five years, cementing India’s place as one of the UAE’s largest and most trusted trading partners. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will be the first after the signing of the agreement, which has seen strong momentum between the two nations, with bilateral ministerial meetings and ongoing outreach programs on the benefits of the free-trade agreement. exchange. In 2021, India was the second largest trading partner of the United Arab Emirates. It accounted for 9% of the UAE’s total trade volume with the world and 13% of the UAE’s non-oil exports, while non-oil foreign trade between the two countries in 2021 reached 165 billion dirhams, a growth of 66%. compared to 2020. High-level bilateral visits have taken place regularly, with key ministers and business delegations meeting and exploring new growth areas. READ ALSO : Last month, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, held a series of meetings with government and business leaders in India focusing on the opportunities of energy transition and industrial growth. The visit included bilateral meetings with senior Indian government officials, including S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Trade and Industry, Consumption and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles; and Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Minister of Labor and Employment.

