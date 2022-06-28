Boris Johnson says plans to overturn parts of Northern Ireland protocol could become law ‘rather quickly’ as MPs vote on controversial bill | Political news

Government plans allowing ministers’ powers to roll back parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland deal could become law “rather quickly”, Boris Johnson has suggested.

MPs must vote on the controversial new legislation – which contains measures to remove checks on animal and plant goods and products traveling from Britain to Northern Ireland – on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the second reading of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister told broadcasters that, if parliament wished, the legislation could be enacted “very quickly”.

“What we’re trying to do is sort out something that I think is very important to our country and that is the balance of the Belfast Good Friday deal,” he said. to journalists during the G7 summit in Germany.

Tory Red Wall MP insists ‘I’m not bloody defecting’ – Reuters

“You have a tradition, a community, that feels things really don’t work in a way they like or understand, you have unnecessary barriers to trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“All we’re saying is you can get rid of it without endangering the EU single market in any way.”

Asked if the measures could be in place this year, Mr Johnson said: ‘Yes, I think we could do it very quickly, if Parliament wants it.’

The Prime Minister noted that it would be “even better” if European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic showed “flexibility”, adding: “We remain optimistic”.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came under fire for the bill from critics in the House of Commons.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell said it “breaks a solemn international treaty, it undermines our international reputation, it threatens a trade war at a time when our economy is stagnant and it puts us at odds with our ally The most important “.

Ms Truss replied: “Our preference is for a negotiated solution and we have been looking for a negotiated solution for 18 months, but just last weekend the EU refused to change the text of the protocol.

“Therefore, there is a strong legal justification, as set out in our legal declaration, for us to take this step because our priority as the government of the UK must be political stability in our own country.”

Unionist opposition to the imposition of checks saw the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refuse to return to the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland, leaving the region without a functioning government.

The UK insisted its unilateral approach was the only option left to resolve the issues, but the move was heavily criticized by the European Union.

The European Union ambassador to the UK warned the government on Sunday that the plans were “illegal and unrealistic”.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





11:20

The EU ambassador to the UK has told Sky News the government’s approach to the Northern Ireland protocol is “a road to nowhere”.



Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday program, Joao Vale de Almeida claimed the moves by Boris Johnson’s administration over Northern Ireland protocol were “a road to nowhere”.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told the show that action was needed to address the “substantial problems” caused by the implementation of the deal.

Environment Secretary George Eustice added that plans to cancel parts of the post-Brexit treaty linked to the protocol will see the single market protected.

“We are not breaking an agreement, we are providing clarification on how it should be interpreted,” Mr Eustice told Sky News, rejecting the claim that the UK’s proposed action is illegal.

“What is legal is what Parliament deems legal through the legislation it passes,” he said.

Read more:

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it important?

How long will the UK survive?

Tearing up NI trade deal is ‘economic vandalism’ – Irish Prime Minister

Brussels has taken legal action against the UK in retaliation for proposed legislationwhich would effectively abandon key parts of the deal Mr Johnson and the EU signed in 2019.

Mr Sefcovic said further action could follow if the UK goes ahead with the bill.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:58

European Commission vice-president says UK would be acting illegally if it goes ahead with the plans



He previously refused to rule out a trade war, saying: “We need to keep all options on the table.”

But he stressed the EU’s preference for finding a negotiated solution to the problems caused by the protocol, lamenting London’s “radio silence since February”.

The environment secretary told Sky News it would be “foolish” for the bloc to start a trade war over the controversial changes.

The UK is planning unilateral action to introduce separate ‘green’ and ‘red’ lanes for goods traveling between Britain and Northern Ireland, drawing a line between those destined to stay in the UK and those heading to the Republic of Ireland and beyond.

But Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said he was “extremely disappointed” that the UK government was continuing with its “illegal” approach.

“This is not the way to find lasting solutions to the real concerns of people and businesses in Northern Ireland and only adds to the uncertainty,” he said in a statement.

“I continue to urge the UK government to resume a constructive dialogue with the EU in the search for mutually agreed lasting solutions.”

Meanwhile, Stormont DUP Minister Edwin Poots told BBC Radio Ulster it would be a ‘significant step’ if the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill passes second reading in the House of Commons on Monday , but that the future looks “dark” if he does not. .

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson refused to put a timetable on the DUP’s return to power-sharing deals at Stormont ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, but said his party would “consider what steps we can take” once the bill is passed. .