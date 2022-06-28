PM Modi UAE Visit Latest News Update Offers Condolences Over Details Of Death Of Sheikh Khalifa Narendra Modi News Today





Photo: PTI Abu Dhabi: After concluding his visit to Germany where he attended the G7 summit and interacted with the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Tuesday for a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Modi will offer his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation. The president of the United Arab Emirates, in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 following a long illness on May 13. PM Modi visits UAE – Latest updates – Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United Arab Emirates after attending the G7 summit in Germany. He will offer his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 summit in Germany PM Modi will pay h t.co/pdicsG3gjN – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022 – After concluding his visit to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his people and the German government for their hospitality throughout the visit. “Leaving Germany after a productive visit during which I attended @G7Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at fostering well-being and prosperity in the world,” PM Modi tweeted as he left for Dubai. “I thank the German people, @Bundeskanzler Scholz and the German government for their hospitality throughout the visit. I am confident that the Indo-German friendship will reach new heights in the times to come,” he said. added. Prime Minister Modi informed last week of his stopover in Dubai and said he would convey his personal condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the June 28, to convey my personal condolences to him on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” the Prime Minister said. The president of the United Arab Emirates, in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 following a long illness on May 13. Prime Minister Modi had expressed his sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations flourished. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visionary leader under whose leadership relations between India and the UAE flourished. heartfelt condolences from the people of india go to the people of the uae rest in peace to their souls,” prime minister modi tweeted.

