Imran Khan criticizes the imported government for trying to turn Pakistan into a banana republic.





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Saturday lambasted the Shehbaz Sharifs administration, calling it an imported government that seeks to turn Pakistan into a banana republic because of the super tax and changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. He further said that the PTI will stage a power show at the Islamabad parade ground from July 2 in opposition to the actions of the Shebaz Sharifs government.

The former prime minister said the amendments to the anti-corruption laws would lead the country to destruction as 1.1 trillion rupees of public money plundered by the corrupt mafia has been pardoned through the amendments. Addressing the people through a live broadcast, Imran said the current rulers wanted to silence the people by instilling fear among them, but urged the masses to smash the idol of fear and stand up. speak out against the imported government for the sake of the future of their children, as the thieves were determined to destroy everything.

The former prime minister announced he would hold anti-government public rallies in all major cities with him addressing the main event at the Islamabad Parade Ground on July 2. He said he had issued directives to all party workers to hold rallies on Saturday night, The Tribune Express reported. The PTI leader said he would address the rally at Parade Ground in the federal capital where residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would gather, urging PTI supporters to join the rallies in their respective cities for the future of their generations.

The ex-PM said the cabal of crooks were ill-prepared to improve the national economy as they had no plan to control inflation as they were only focused on getting the order of national reconciliation, NRO-2, just as they received NRO. -1 by former military leader Pervez Musharraf.

He said that after the new amendments, the details of assets in the name of other family members could no longer be questioned and the law would come into force from 1999, which would exonerate many people who were part of of the coalition government, reported The Express Tribune.

The former Prime Minister has warned that making the Accountability Act weak and ineffective is a violation of the Constitution and stressed that the people of the country have the right to hold their elected representatives accountable for their fiduciary actions, reported The Express Tribune. . Imran said the PTI had challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court and expressed optimism that the judiciary would not let cruelty happen in Pakistan. He said government officials had wiped out the country’s justice system to protect their loot, adding that no one could now question the assets of corrupt people stationed abroad.

The country would become a banana republic as 1.1 trillion rupees of public money plundered by the corrupt mafia was pardoned through changes in NAB laws, Imran said. Corrupt leaders have overturned the globally passed anti-corruption law in which people will have to notify authorities of transactions on their accounts, he added, saying the new NAB law would increase white-collar crime.

Petroleum tax is going to be imposed in addition to raising oil prices as the rate of petrol per liter would be increased up to Rs 50 in the name of petroleum tax which would put more burden on the man of the common. The PTI President warned that the imposition of the super tax would unleash a storm of inflation as a financial burden on industries would increase manufacturing costs, resulting in the layoff of their employees and the closure of several businesses. Imran said the budget announced by the government was an economic murder of the common man, adding that measures like the super tax would weigh on industries.

Summary of news:

Imran Khan criticizes the imported government for trying to turn Pakistan into a banana republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollyinside.com/news/world-news/imran-khan-criticizes-the-imported-government-for-trying-to-transform-pakistan-into-a-banana-republic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

