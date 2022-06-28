US eyes meeting between Biden and Xi in coming weeks, sees growing convergence on China





U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the coming weeks, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday, citing growing convergence between members of NATO and the G7 on the challenge posed by China. The wealthy Group of Seven democracies will address China’s non-market economic practices, approach to debt and human rights actions in a statement on Tuesday, while a NATO strategic concept that will be released later this week will approach China in an “unprecedented way,” he said. Read more “We think there is a growing convergence, both at the G7 and at NATO, around the challenge posed by China,” Sullivan told reporters at the G7 summit in southern Germany. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register G7 leaders saw an “urgent need” for consultation and alignment on issues such as China’s non-market economic practices, its developing country debt practices and its approach to human rights, Sullivan said. But he said the heightened focus on China’s actions on the economic and security front did not mean the West was seeking to launch a new Cold War. “We are not looking to divide the world into rival blocks and make each country choose,” he said. “We want to stand up for a set of fair principles for everyone. And we want to make sure that we work with like-minded partners to hold China accountable to uphold those rules.” On Sunday, G7 leaders pledged to raise $600 billion in private and public funds over five years to finance needed infrastructure in developing countries and counter the United Nations’ multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road project. China. Read more Biden and other G7 leaders have launched the new “Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership” to support projects in low- and middle-income countries that help fight climate change as well as improve the global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andrea Shalal at Schloss Elmau, Germany Editing by Matthew Lewis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-eyes-biden-xi-meeting-next-weeks-sees-growing-convergence-china-2022-06-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos