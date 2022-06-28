Politics
End of an era: Prime Minister Modi and Nitin Gadkari lead the nation in paying tribute to Pallonji Mistry
Conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji chairman Pallonji Mistry died on Tuesday morning at the age of 93 at his Mumbai residence. He died in his sleep, according to company officials. He is survived by two sons and two daughters Shapoor Mistry, Cyrus Mistry, Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry. Shortly after this news went viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the corporate titan.
While acknowledging his contributions to the world of commerce and industry, the Prime Minister wrote Saddened by the passing of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless supporters. That his soul rests in peace.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote: Deeply saddened by the unfortunate passing of Shri Pallonji Mistry. His invaluable contribution to infrastructure development, trade and industry will never be forgotten. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanthi.
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani called Mistry’s disappearance the end of an era and wrote: One of life’s greatest joys has been to witness his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also joined to pay their last respects to the group’s patriarch Shapoorji Pallonji .
This is how the internet reacted
He was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4% stake in the conglomerate and is also known as the ‘Phantom of Bombay House’. He was the Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group through which he owned Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited and Forbes Textiles.
Interestingly, Pallonji’s father had also produced director K Asif Mughal-e-Azam, which was released in 1960 with a budget of Rs 1.5 crore, making it the most expensive Bollywood film at the time. Pallonji was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contributions to commerce and industry.
According to Forbes, Pallonji Mistry has a net worth of $13 billion to date and ranks 125th on the Forbes Billionaires list and 9th on the Forbes Indias Richest list.
Also Read: Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Pallonji Mistry Dies at 93
To read also: Pallonji Mistry dies at 93: a look back at his life, his relationship with the Tatas, etc.
