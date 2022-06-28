Trump touts Arizona Senate candidate in new video





Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters released a video on Monday showing him alongside former President Trump, who repeatedly praised Masters’ candidacy.

Trump endorsed Masters earlier this month in his August primary race against four other Republicans, with the winner facing incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) in November in what is expected to be a close race.

Blake Masters is an amazing person, a very smart guy and an “America First” fighter, Trump said in the video. I approve of Blake because he will protect our border, he defends life and he is strong against electoral fraud. Frankly, he’s strong on whatever it takes to keep Arizona first.

Trump’s mention of Masters’ anti-abortion stance comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

In Arizona, providers have stopped offering abortions since the landmark case was overturned, citing a pre-Roe law still in effect that bans most abortions. A separate Arizona law that bans abortions at 15 weeks is expected to go into effect soon.

Trump in the video took aim at two of the Masters’ most formidable opponents, businessman Jim Lamon and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Mark Brnovich and Jim Lamon, on the other hand, will just let you down, Trump said. Blake Masters has my complete and total approval.

The former president previously ripped Brnovich for not alleging mass fraud took place in Arizona’s 2020 election when President Biden won the state.

Brnovich said in a report this spring that Maricopa County’s 2020 election results had serious vulnerabilities but did not allege mass fraud.

Masters, meanwhile, aligned himself with Trump’s false claim of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

With the Aug. 2 primary election just over a month away, Republican campaigns have become scorched earth, with millions pouring into the race.

Masters is backed by PayPal founder and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel, who has injected more than $13 million into the race.

Lamon had already loaned his campaign $13 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Whoever wins the primary will face a tough election campaign, challenging an incumbent who toppled the blue seat in 2020.

Democrats hope to hold the seat in November as the party seeks to maintain its slim majority in the Senate. Cook’s nonpartisan political report rates the contest as a draw.

