Imran responsible for strained relations: a US senator





US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer Picture Forbes

NEW YORK: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has said he is ready to use his good offices to normalize bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan, marred by anti-American rants of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a rally of the American-Pakistan Advocacy Group (APDG) in New York, the US senator said he reiterated the Biden administration’s position regarding Imran Khan’s allegations regarding the involvement of the American government in the overthrow of its government.

He also called Imran Khan’s anti-American statement the main cause of strained relations between the two countries. He hoped that outgoing Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would improve the situation and he (Schumer) was ready to play his part in improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

The United States believes in democratic norms and values ​​and respects the democratic process, said the majority leader in the United States Senate, adding that the United States followed a strategy to accept those who were elected through the democratic process. .

Alluding to Imran Khan, Schumer said, “Your former prime minister did not speak positively about the United States, but the incumbent Pakistani prime minister should help foster bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.”

Asked what US policy would be if Imran Khan returned to power after winning the election, he said that the United States was conducting a dialogue with an elected head of government, adding that no matter how badly you disagree with someone, the best way to resolve issues is through dialogue.

The US senator hoped for the restoration of friendly relations between the two countries and added that Pakistan has remained an ally of the US government. When Schumer asked the assembly who supported the Pakistani community in the United States, some of them replied Imran Khan while others defused the situation by saying “mixed”.

Senator Schumer also criticized the Indian government for persecuting Muslims in India and added that he supports the rights of the Kashmiri people. The U.S. senator’s statement is quite distinctive and significant despite the Indian lobby’s influence on the Biden administration, as Schumer is his party’s House leader in the Senate and wields great influence. Furthermore, no candidate ran against him in the upcoming US Senate elections and the chances of his returning unopposed are very high.

Surprisingly, the US senator’s remarks, criticizing Imran Khan and pinning hopes on Shehbaz, sent a wave of despair through the gathering of the American Pakistan Advocacy Group. The feelings of the event organizers were no different from those of the public, so they ended the program abruptly. This is the first time that a key US senator has explicitly opposed Imran Khan’s anti-American rants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/969647-imran-responsible-for-strained-ties-us-senator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos