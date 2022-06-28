the ambiguous game of Recep Tayyip Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the organization’s summit in Brussels in June 2021. PATRICK SEMANSKY / AFP Tensions with Greece, threat of a new offensive in northern Syria, troubled game with Russia, refusal to give the green light for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to play the troublemaker by raising the stakes with the transatlantic camp, when the summit of the organization, Madrid, is to open for three days, Tuesday June 28. Presented as a mere formality a month ago, the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance to include the two Nordic countries has been permanently blocked by the Turkish number one, visibly in no hurry to put an end to the crisis he triggered. The talks are deadlocked. Ankara maintains its veto, not seeing no tangible initiative from Sweden that could alleviate its concernsaccording to the remarks he made to the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, during a telephone conversation, Saturday, June 25. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Syria, key to the differences between Turkey and its Western allies Supervising the fight against terrorism in Europe Turkey, the eastern pillar of the Alliance, does not let go of its demands. These are legitimatesaid Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, after talks in Brussels on June 20 between Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish President’s diplomatic adviser, and representatives of Sweden and Finland. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Turkey monetizes its support for Sweden and Finland, candidates to join NATO These countries are called upon to cease their support for terrorists Kurdish Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK, autonomist), Kurdish YPG (People’s Protection Units) fighters from Syria, and are required to extradite political opponents claimed by Ankara. Stockholm and Helsinki will also have to lift the embargoes on arms sales adopted in 2019 and strengthen their anti-terrorist legislation. A written commitment is required. In other words, it now returns Mr. Erdogan, champion of the imprisonment of opponents journalists, academics, mayors and Kurdish politicians stamped terrorists in his country, to supervise the fight against terrorism in Europe. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers NATO membership: the Kurds of Sweden are worried about the haggling of Ankara The Turkish obstruction could last. The NATO summit is not a historic turning point for the membership processwarned M.Kalin before leaving for Brussels. On Tuesday, the Turkish president is expected to participate in talks with Swedish and Finnish leaders Requirement of Mr. Stoltenberg without this implying a retreat from Turkey, said his diplomatic adviser. Ambivalent posture The blockage has only just begun. Our vital national interest is in question, we are ready to prevent these memberships for a year if necessarysaid Akif Cagatay Kili, an MP for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and chairman of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, during a visit to London in mid-June. You have 68.84% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

