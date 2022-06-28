Trump hits out at rumors Republicans are dropping him on Jan. 6





Donald Trump hits out at suggestions the Republican Party is rejecting him because of the Jan. 6 uprising as the House Select Committee presents a detailed account of what led to and followed the attack on Congress.

On Sunday, Mr Trump took aim at conservative columnist Peggy Noonan, saying she did not understand his base and his politics.

In a statement released through his political action committee Save America, the former president said: I listen to all those insane (stupid!) people, often living in a bygone era, like the weak and frail RINO, Peggy Noonan, who did far less for Ronald Reagan than she claims, and who actually spoke ill of him and his ability to speak.

RINO stands for Republican In Name Only, a term used by right-wing Republicans to describe GOP members they deem insufficiently conservative or not loyal to the far right of the party.

Mr Trump was responding to an article Ms Noonan wrote in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that both parties are rejecting their leaders, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It is a continuous tectonic shift and the story underlying every daily political story. Its building and will only grow. The two sides start jostling for the sequel, which is next. Both are busy.

Mr. Trump’s national poll numbers continue underwater, but the real test will be seeing those numbers after the Jan. 6 hearings end. I believe I see Rep. Liz Cheneys’ kamikaze mission hitting its mark, and SS Trump will list, she added.

Ms. Noonan appeared on NBC News Meet The Press on Sunday, speaking about Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Look, you know what the Republican Party should do now? He should use this victory if you see it that way to change himself and become a party that helps women, she said, drawing laughter from some of the other panelists.

Mr Trump also lashed out at Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review magazine, saying he had destroyed the once wonderful and influential National Review, the pride and joy of the legendary William F Buckley.

The former president also lashed out at other commentators and columnists, like George Will, whose minds are breaking with hate and envy before our eyes, or Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two people who are ultimately out of the conversation and irrelevant. .

Where are these people from? They have no idea what the MAGA movement is, let alone an understanding of America first, which is necessary, even vital, to save our country, Trump added.

People like them are mean, jealous, unintelligent and useless to the potential greatness of our country, he said. They talk, criticize and complain, but they don’t have the capacity or the talent to do anything. They are short-sighted losers and they will never understand what it takes to make America great again!

Mr Hayes called the details of the January 6 hearing on June 23 breathtaking and insane.

He added that damning testimony came from Trump supporters, [staffers] and appointees. No wonder so many congressional Republicans ignore these hearings.

Mr. Will told The News & Observer newspaper in Raleigh, North Carolina, in May that Mr. Trump could fill an arena, he could fill a field. But it’s a small part of the country that comes out for rallies like this. And I think he often makes the mistake of political recruits.

He looks at this and says, Wow, this is the country. No, it’s an arena. It’s a crowded high school gymnasium. And no one ever doubted he could fill a high school gymnasium. And if he shows up again in 2024, there might be 18 people up there. And Trump, the most sinister figure in the scene, will benefit because he has 30% rock solid. Well, if you get 30% in a field of 18, you win. But then Republicans will wake up, having nominated him, and say, well, maybe that wouldn’t have been good arithmetic, he added.

Mr. Goldberg wrote in a column in May that Mr. Trump’s real goal is not to expand the party, but to consolidate his control over it.

The key to understanding the GOP primaries is knowing that traditional conservative ideology or even competence are no longer qualifications or differentiators, he added. If they were, [Wyoming Representative Liz] Cheney wouldn’t be an outcast, and Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert wouldn’t be stars. Everyone has to be an angry populist revolutionary who wants to see the world burn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-peggy-noonan-jan-6-b2110204.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos