Boris Johnson wins Commons vote on bill to tear up Northern Ireland protocol

Boris Johnson won a 74-vote majority on Monday for a bill to tear up the Northern Ireland element of his Brexit deal, but only after the plan was mangled by his predecessor and dozens of Tory MPs did not support him.

Theresa May, the former British prime minister, has slammed the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, condemning it as illegal and warning it would damage Britain’s standing in the world.

A number of senior Tories also spoke out against the bill, but none voted against the bill, which won its crucial second reading by 295 votes to 221.

There were, however, many Tory abstentions and the measure is set to face months of delays and amendments when it reaches the House of Lords, where the government does not have a majority.

More than 70 Tory MPs abstained or were excused from voting: among them May, former Northern Ireland secretaries Julian Smith and Karen Bradley and former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, May scorned Johnson’s claim that he must pass legislation to roll back parts of the NI Protocol, the part of his Brexit deal covering trade with the region.

“This Bill, in my view, is not legal under international law, will not achieve its objectives and will diminish the UK’s position in the eyes of the world,” May told MPs.

Meanwhile, Simon Hoare, Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Commons committee, said the bill appeared to be a “muscle flex for a future leadership bid” from Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary.

Andrew Mitchell, a former Conservative chief whip, said the bill “tarnished our international reputation”.

Truss insisted the legislation was “both legal and necessary” to deal with economic and political tensions in the region.

She claimed the EU was unwilling to change the protocol, agreed by Johnson in 2020, even if its operation caused tension in the pro-British unionist community in Northern Ireland.

The protocol creates a border in the Irish Sea for goods passing from the UK to Northern Ireland, which remains in the EU’s single goods market. It also removes the need for checks at Irish land borders.

May, who unsuccessfully tried to sell his own Brexit deal to parliament, warned at the time that creating a trade border inside the UK would lead to such tensions. Johnson then hailed his deal with the EU as a triumph.

The legislation would create red and green channels in NI ports; only goods passing through the region from Britain en route to the Republic of Ireland – an EU member state – would be subject to full checks.

The bill would also end the role of the European Court of Justice in enforcing the protocol, while removing EU jurisdiction over subsidies and VAT. NI traders could choose to apply UK or EU regulations.

Ministers agreed this month that the bill should not pass second reading until the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, the largest unionist party, agrees to end its boycott of the regional executive in Stormont.

But Truss admitted she did not get a deal and only said she expected ‘passing the bill’ would see the power-sharing body restored to Stormont .

The DUP said it wanted to see concrete action to remove key elements of the protocol before bowing to any demands from the UK government to restart the region’s executive.

On Monday, ahead of MPs’ vote on the bill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hinted the party might act before the bill was finally signed into law, but he remained coy, saying only that he would ‘consider what steps we can take’.

He added: ‘I have made it clear that we will be driven by conditions, not timing, and that we want to see real progress with this bill, and that is our message today to the House. of the municipalities.”

The EU has warned Britain against unilaterally tearing up the protocol, but talks on how to make it work have stalled.

May dryly noted that this could be because EU leaders did not expect Johnson to be in number 10 any longer or – even if he survived as prime minister – doubted that he would honor a future deal.

Brussels reacted to the bill by reviving legal proceedings against the UK and threatening to use “all measures at its disposal”, including a possible trade war, if London acted to unravel the protocol.

Simon Coveney, the Irish Foreign Secretary, said he was “extremely disappointed” with Britain’s decision to press ahead with the legislation.

Earlier on Monday, Truss hosted UK business leaders for a panel discussion on how issues raised by the protocol could be resolved.

A person present said Truss told the meeting that EU inflexibility had left the government no choice but to act unilaterally. They added that some UK retailers and small businesses feared the legislation could spark a trade war with the EU during the cost of living crisis.