



Since the coalition government took power, it has taken tough measures in the form of increased taxes, fuel prices, electricity charges and load shedding. Although the government defends its economic measures as crisis management, it has created strong unrest among the population.

Similarly, Geo News interviewed a vendor in Sialkot who expressed annoyance over the power cuts, government policy of closing stores early and massive inflation. He called on the government to show mercy and to think of the nation. Moreover, he said that it was not only Imran Khan who was unfairly treated, in fact the whole nation was unfairly treated.

He added that whenever our country starts making progress, they stop us. I want to say clearly: Imran Khan is coming back!

Every time our country starts making progress, they stop us. I want to say clearly: Imran Khan is coming back!

— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 27, 2022

Undoubtedly, there was a serious public reaction to the removal of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan. People went out on the roads, traveled for hours crossing all the obstacles created by the coalition government to reach Islamabad at the call of Imran Khan. The youngsters, who form the backbone of the Khans’ supporters, dominated the crowd. In the port city of Karachi in the southern Arabian Sea, more than 20,000 people shouted slogans promising the return of the Khans to power. In the capital Islamabad, the lights of thousands of supporters lit up the night sky as Khan made his way through the crowd atop a brightly colored truck.

People are frustrated and raising their voices for sustenance after being immensely burdened by the economic measures imposed by the current government in the name of saving the country from bankruptcy and benefiting from the bailout program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran Khan also called again on the public to peacefully protest across the country against the country’s crushing inflation, the imported government imposed on Pakistan through the US Plot to Change Government and the NRO-2 provided by that government to save its 1100 billion rupees from corruption.

NRO-2

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2022

