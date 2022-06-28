Politics
Poor need same energy rights, access as rich: PM Modi at G-7 summit
At a time when India is facing criticism from the West for buying cut-price oil from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the need for the poor to be able to access to energy – as much as the wealthy.
Speaking at the G-7 summit in Germany, during a session on Investing in a better future: climate, energy, health, Modi said: You will all also agree that access to energy should not be the privilege of the rich alone – a poor family also has the same rights to energy. And today, when energy costs are exorbitant due to geopolitical tensions, it is more important to remember this.
Drawing on this principle, Modi reminded the G-7 countries – the world’s seven richest economies – of India’s climate change commitments. We delivered LED bulbs and clean cooking gas door-to-door in India and showed that millions of tons of carbon emissions can be saved while securing energy for the poor, he said. declared.
The Prime Minister’s comments were in line with India’s position that it buys oil from Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, to meet its domestic energy demand and control inflation, which affects the poor the most.
Later, while addressing a session on food security, Modi indirectly referred to the Ukraine crisis and said: We are meeting in an atmosphere of global tension. India has always been in favor of peace. Even in the current situation, we have consistently advocated the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
He said: “The impact of this geopolitical tension is not limited to Europe. The rise in energy and food grain prices is affecting all countries. The energy and security of developing countries are particularly at risk. During this difficult time, India has provided food grains to many needy countries.
Modi then put forward a series of suggestions. First, we need to focus on fertilizer availability and keep fertilizer value chains flowing globally. We are trying to increase the production of fertilizers in India and seek cooperation from G7 countries in this regard, he said.
Second, India has a huge agricultural labor force compared to G7 countries. Indian agricultural skills have helped breathe new life into traditional agricultural products like cheese and olives in some G7 countries. Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of the traditional talent of Indian farmers, food security will be ensured for the G7 countries, he said.
During the session on climate, energy and health, Modi called on G-7 countries to invest in research and manufacturing of green energy technologies and said they can help India to bring innovations in digital technology in the health sector to other developing countries.
Unfortunately, there is believed to be a fundamental collision between the world’s development goals and environmental protection. There is also another misconception that poor countries and poor people cause more damage to the environment. But India’s history over thousands of years completely disproves that view, he said.
Ancient India experienced a time of immense prosperity; then we also tolerated centuries of slavery, and now independent India is the fastest growing major economy in the entire world. But throughout this period, India has not allowed its commitment to the environment to dilute one bit. Seventeen percent of the world’s population resides in India. But our contribution to global carbon emissions is only 5%. The main reason behind this is our way of life, which is based on the theory of coexistence with nature, he said.
When a great country like India displays such ambition, other developing countries are also inspired by it. We hope that the wealthy G-7 countries will support India’s efforts. Today, a huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India, he said.
Asking G-7 countries to invest in research, innovation and manufacturing of green energy technologies, he said: The scale that India can provide for each new technology can make this technology affordable. for the whole world. Fundamental circular economy theories are an integral part of Indian culture and way of life.
The Prime Minister also said that G-7 countries can help India bring innovations in digital technology in the health sector to other developing countries. During the pandemic, India has found many creative ways to use digital technology in the health sector, he said.
