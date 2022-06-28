From gulabi brooch to itr bottles: A look at PM Modi’s gifts to G7 leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Germany to attend the G7 summit, presented his leaders with various gifts illustrating the richness of Indian arts and crafts, especially those related to the “one district one” program product” from Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi presented a Marodi metal sculpture matka to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This nickel-plated and hand-engraved brass vessel is a masterpiece from the Moradabad district.

He presented a Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink to US President Joe Biden. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI labeled art form from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

A hand painted platinum painted tea set from Bulandhshahr, Uttar Pradesh has been gifted by Prime Minister Modi to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The crockery is highlighted with platinum metallic paint in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrated this year.

To French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi offered Itr bottles in a Zardozi box. The transport box was manufactured in Lucknow. The zari zardozi box has been hand-embroidered on khadi silk and satin fabric in the colors of the French national flag. This box included Attar Mitti, Jasmine Oil, Attar Shamama, Attar Gulab, Exotic Musk and Garam Masala.

PM Modi presented hand-knotted silk rugs, famous around the world for their softness and craftsmanship, to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A Kashmiri Silk rug is known for its beauty, perfection, lushness, luxury and fine craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Modi presented black pottery pieces to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Black pottery from Nizamabad in Uttar Pradesh uses a special technique to bring out the black colors – while the pottery is inside the kiln it is guaranteed that there is no room for the oxygen enters the oven and the heat level remains high.

Prime Minister Modi presented a marble marquetry table top to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Pietra dura or marble inlay has its origins in Opus sectile – a form of pietra dura popularized in the ancient and medieval Roman world where materials were cut and inlaid into walls and floors to create an image or pattern. This marble table top with inlay originated in Agra of Taj Mahal fame.

Prime Minister Modi also offered items to the leaders of Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina.

The Prime Minister gifted Dokra Art with the Ramayana theme to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Dokra Art is a non-ferrous metal casting art using the lost wax casting technique.

Prime Minister Modi presented Nandi-themed Dokra art to Argentina’s President, Alberto Fernandez.

Prime Minister Modi presented Moonj baskets and cotton duries to the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

Prime Minister Modi presented Ram Durbar hairspray to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The lacquer art form labeled GI has its roots in the temple city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

