Ayesha Gulalai seeks CJP’s opinion regarding Imran Khan’s remarks on the military





Ayesha Gulalai, who left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) several years ago, on Monday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to file a treason case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and to ban the party for continually and shamelessly. involving the Pakistani army in politics.

In a letter to the CJP, the former MP who leads a splinter faction of the PTI, lamented that the PTI criticized the armed forces for being neutral, threatening to dismember the country and intentionally trying to sow divisions within the army . He [Khan] also threatened the state to release Pakistan’s security secret, she alleged.

Acting like a mafia, the Chairman of PTI and his party, through paid social media teams, are spreading disgraceful, abusive and vulgar social media trends against the Pakistan Army and the Honorable Chief of Staff of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISPR and others, she said. To further accelerate this venomous anti-state propaganda and spread lies and fake news, the PTI Chairman through his provincial government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has also recently recruited social media influencers by spending Rs. public funds, she added, referring to recent reports that the KP government had recruited 1,360 social media influencers on a salary of Rs. 25,000/month to counter fake news and negative propaganda against the PTI-led government.

According to Gulalai, some mainstream channels and journalists have also been used for PTI propaganda. With all due respect, if hate speech cannot be permitted in the cases of MQM leader Altaf Hussain and Ali Wazir [of the PTM]who has never gone this far, then the President of the PTI should not be an exception and above the law, she stressed.

Emphasizing that no patriotic Pakistani could remain silent on this issue, she urged the CJP to consider it immediately before it is too late. She concluded her letter by urging the CJP to take notice suo moto of the situation, a treason case could be filed against him. [Khan] at the earliest, he and his party can be banned from politics and his name put on the ECL to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Gulalai left the PTI in 2017 after making serious harassment allegations against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In various public appearances, she had alleged that the PTI president had sent her inappropriate text messages, adding that he had also alluded to the wedding in the text messages he had sent.

