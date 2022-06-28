Johnson extends open invitation to Russian scientists appalled by Putin’s violence | G7

Boris Johnson has issued an open invitation to disgruntled Russian scientists to defect to the UK, as he used the G7 summit to argue that allowing Russia to prevail in Ukraine would usher in an era of deeply damaging global instability.

As part of an expansion of a buddy system with Ukrainian universities, allowing Ukrainian scholars to continue their research at British institutions, Johnson said the offer was being extended to their Russian counterparts.

To Russian scientists and researchers who watch Putin’s violence with dismay and who no longer feel safe in Russia: please apply to come to the UK and work in a country that values ​​openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge. , Johnson said.

The so-called Researchers at Risk scheme, which now has an expanded budget of nearly £10million, will see around 130 Ukrainian scholars brought to the UK and supported.

The Prime Minister focused significantly on Ukraine at the G7 meeting in southern Germany, and although British officials say the summit saw unprecedented unity among world leaders on a long-term support, there has been little concrete action.

Downing Street said it hoped that would happen at the next NATO summit in Madrid, which Johnson will visit on Tuesday.

Johnson’s spokesman said that while it remained to be seen what the G7 summit’s end communiqué contained, Johnson’s primary goal for the event had been to help ensure complete unity.

He added: Obviously this G7 should not be seen in isolation because then we go straight to NATO, where I think you could see more detailed elements of how this support and commitment could shape.

In efforts intensified by Russian rocket attacks on civilian targets at the summit, Johnson argued that while support for the Ukrainian resistance would lead to more price hikes and other economic hardship, the consequences of a victory would be much worse, including for the British.

Comparing the need to oppose Russia to the situation in World War II, Johnson said that while opposing fascism also entailed huge costs, it then led to decades of prosperity and stability.

Speaking to BBC News, Johnson said there was a need for strategic stamina.

He said: Just in terms of staying the course, imagine if we didn’t. Imagine if we allowed Putin to get away with violently acquiring huge chunks of another country, a sovereign independent territory, the lessons for that would be absolutely chilling in every country of the former Soviet Union.

In terms of economic effects, this would mean long-term instability and anxiety across the world.

All in all, said the Prime Minister, the price of freedom is worth paying. He said: Do not forget that it took a long time for the democracies of the middle of the last century to recognize that they had to resist tyranny and aggression. It was very expensive.

But what he ultimately bought, with the defeat of dictators, especially Nazi Germany, he bought decades and decades of stability, a world order that was based on an international rules-based system . And it’s worth protecting, it’s worth defending, and it ensures long-term prosperity.

The impact of a Russian victory, Johnson added, would also be felt in East Asia, an apparent reference to Chinese ambitions in Taiwan.

When asked about this, Johnsons spokesman said he was not going to identify individual countries, but I think the Prime Minister is aware of the kind of lessons of history about not being perceived like taking strong action when authoritarian leaders watch closely.