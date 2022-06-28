IMF sets targets for Pakistan to reinstate bailout | WKZO | All Kalamazoo





By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam and Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) Pakistan said on Tuesday it had received economic and financial targets from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which, once agreed and ratified, should pave the way for the multilateral lender to unblock a suspended bailout package.

Pakistan is in desperate need of money to avert a balance of payment crisis which is approaching day by day due to the sharp rise in global oil and commodity prices.

Central bank foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $8.2 billion, barely enough to cover six weeks of imports, and the economy is reeling from a sharp depreciation of the Pakistani rupee and a double-digit inflation.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF program in 2019 spread over three years and three months, but with less than half the amount disbursed, the IMF suspended the bailout earlier this year after the former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced unfunded subsidies for oil and electricity. sectors. The Khans government was overthrown in April.

Needing to get back into the IMF’s good graces, the new government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, cut subsidies and made adjustments in a budget presented on June 10 aimed at reducing the government’s budget deficit, which was one of the key objectives of the IMF. terms.

Providing an update following discussions between Pakistani and IMF officials, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said in a tweet that the government had received the IMF’s Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) containing the economic objectives and budget under the seventh and eighth program reviews.

Significantly, having the two reviews completed at the same time raises the prospect of disbursement by $1.9 billion once the IMF board gives the green light to resume the bailout program.

I got a message from the finance minister early in the morning saying we could get $2 billion from the IMF instead of $1 billion, Prime Minister Sharif said at an economic seminar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Once the IMF releases the next tranche, it is expected to open other channels of external financing to Pakistan to bolster its reserves.

($1 = 206.7500 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Asif Shahzad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

