Books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relations with the Sikh community published internationally by the NID Foundation in Chicago

Eminent personalities from the UNITED STATES and the Indian Diaspora including Thought Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Members of the US Senate, Business Leaders, Educators, Spiritual Leaders including the Senior US Senator Ron Johnsonindian spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dr. Debbie FordChancellor, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Robin VosSpeaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly,S. Satnam Singh SandhuHonorary Chairman of the NID Foundation and Chancellor of the University of Chandigarh, prominent American businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal and Indian MP Hans Raj Hans.

Addressing the assembly, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu says the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visionary approach, his leadership qualities and above all his humility and love for humanity have established him as a world leader in the true meaning.

“As the leader of 1.4 billion citizens, our Prime Minister has encouraged each of us to dream big. In a real sense, he has continued and shown us that these dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination. and perseverance, as seen in indians get on the world map. Let us all continue to dream big and work with passion to realize those dreams,” he urged members of the Indian diaspora in the audience.

Ambassador Sandhu, accompanied by a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar also internationally published two books illustrating ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi unique and extremely successful governance, and his love and affection for humanity in general and Indians in particular, regardless of region or religion.

Released by the NID Foundation, the book “Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith” documents the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji belief in Sikh Gurus and their teachings, and his earnest efforts to bring about justice and prosperity and ensure the long-awaited pillars of the Sikh community. The other book, ‘[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ by renowned American oncologist Dr. Bharat Barai, is a compilation of chapters authored by scholars and domain experts, providing an in-depth exploration of Gujarat’s fundamental transformation and India over the past 20 years because of its unique type of governance.

The first to be organized offshore, the Vishwa Sadbhavana was the latest in a series of such events organized by the NID Ffoundation and takes up the legacy of the last event organized in New Delhi in April this year, where a contingent of 138 highly decorated Sikhs from India and abroad met the Honorable Prime Minister at his official residence.

Sri-Sriwho was the guest of honor at the event, highlighted the Vishwa Sadbhavana event as “something remarkable” and said the event came at a time when the whole world is watching modernity India bring peace around the world.

Sri-Sri greeted the NID Ffoundation for publishing the book ‘Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith’ which he said will ‘bring to light in our society the great achievements of the current government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The book highlights some of Prime Minister Modi’s most important decisions for the Sikh community that are long overdue and accurately described in the book, whether it is compensation for the victims of the riots Anti-Sikhs of 1984 or fulfillment of decades – pending the request of Sikhs to open Kartarpur Corridor whether it is Guru Nanak Bani’s translation into 15 other languages ​​to convey ideology and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to the masses or the protection of Sikh heritage in Pakistan. I congratulate NID Ffoundation and Satnam Singh Sandhuwho, apart from providing education to thousands of young people through the University of Chandigarh, have spread the spirit of Sadbhavana.”

Speaking on occasion, Ron Johnson noted that bilateral US-Indo relations have achieved new depth and momentum since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in India.

“The UNITED STATES has always considered India as his natural ally. There are so many things the two countries are doing together and will continue to do together. The two countries are continuously deepening major defense partnership, fostering economic engagement, and expanding partnership on global health, pandemic preparedness, and critical and emerging technologies,” said the senior senator from Wisconsin.

S Satnam Singh SandhuChief Patron, NID Foundation hailed Prime Minister Modi as an illustrious leader, a highly experienced strategist but above all a great humanist and expressed his gratitude for the pro-Sikh decision under the current regime.

Sandhu said the NID Foundation’s book “Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith” is an honest attempt to document the facts of the history of the Sikh community and the teachings and philosophies of the Sikh Gurus.

“It captures the Sikhism virtues of Satt, Santokh, Daya, Nimrata and Pyar, and then shows that the country’s values ​​and ethos are not forgotten, but rather implemented in our governance model because of their universality and timeless relevance.Taking the five essential virtues of Sikh life as its central theme, the book connects the various initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the cause and welfare of Sikhs and Punjab with the Sikh way of life, thus underscoring the Prime Minister’s embodiment of upholding truthful values, compassion, humility, contentment and love for all mankind,” he said.

Doctor Debbie FordChancellor, University of Wisconsin-Parksidepraised the efforts of the NID FEducation Foundation and said that the opportunities offered by the foundation to build new partnerships between universities around the world are valuable as they give future graduates the chance to learn from different cultures.

“The efforts to forge some of the very important partnerships for education, for generations to come, are commendable,” added Dr Ford.

It can be mentioned here that the NID Foundation has worked tirelessly for nation building in various capacities. From the implementation of the new educational policy to the accession of Indian universities to the top positions at the international level, several decisive steps have been taken by the Foundation since its inception.

About the NIDF

NID Foundation founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu is a social, economic and political advocacy and engagement organization that works with community, government, industry and civil society stakeholders to generate reform-oriented intelligence in the areas of national and international issues , governance, education and environmental reforms, thereby supporting leaders and decision makers to make informed decisions. Our vision uses global challenges as props and defines cutting-edge experiential learning tools to trigger this adaptive capacity.

With the active participation of opinion leaders like Satnam Singh Sandhu, the NID Foundation is conceptualized and developed at the intersection of issues central to building a new India and focuses on shared global responsibilities, ecological conservation, education, sustainability and universal welfare. NID Foundation builds partnerships that bring together resources, expertise, and vision while working with key nation-building actors to identify problems, find solutions, and drive change.

Website: www.nidf.in

Media Contact:

Last name: Prabhdeep Singh

Designation: HOD

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.nidf.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849099/NIDF_book_launch.jpg

SOURCE NID Foundation