Federal agents seize the phone of former Trump adviser John Eastman





Federal agents have seized the home phone of John Eastman, one of the alleged orchestrators of President Donald Trump’s campaign to discredit the 2020 election, according to a new report.

FBI agents executed a search warrant to recover Eastman’s phone as he left a restaurant in New Mexico last Wednesday, The New York Times reported, citing a court document filed by Eastman on Monday.

The phone was turned over to the Department of Justice Inspector General’s office and transported to the department’s forensic laboratory in Northern Virginia, according to Eastman’s filing, a motion to recover its property from the government.

Investigators allege Eastman, a conservative law professor who served as an adviser to Trump during his presidency, was the ‘architect’ of Trump’s voter fraud campaign and attempted to overturn the January 6 election result. 2021.

The investigation into Eastman’s phone shows the Justice Department stepping up its criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to retain the presidency.

Eastman (left) stands with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as he speaks in Washington during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Ahead of the inquest, a White House attorney warned Eastman to get a “super fuck” defense attorney in a phone call the day after the Jan. 6 uprising.

[Eastman] started asking me about something about Georgia and saving something potentially for appeal, and I said to him are you crazy?, attorney Eric Herschmann previously told the House panel investigating the riot of January 6.

I said I only wanted to hear two words out of your mouth from now on: orderly transition. I said I didn’t want to hear any more fucking words coming out of your mouth no matter what, other than an orderly transition, he continued in a recorded message.

Finally, he said an orderly transition. I said good John. Now I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’ve ever had in your life: find a great criminal defense attorney, you’ll need it. And then I hung up on him.

Investigators previously asked a judge to force Eastman to release his conspiracy-related emails. They said Trump brought up his advice as he urged his supporters to stop certifying his election defeat on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

Eastman reportedly disparaged then-Vice President Mike Pence for upholding the law that afternoon — even as he realized an armed mob had breached the Capitol and threatened violence against Pence.

Federal agents also seized the phone of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, another central figure in Trump’s disinformation campaign.

