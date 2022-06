Erdogan to meet Biden at NATO summit for crucial Russian invasion talks

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that he would meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts believe the meeting could play a crucial role in lifting Turkey’s resistance to offers from Sweden and Finland to join the Western defense alliance in response to the war. The two leaders have had a cold relationship since Biden’s election due to US human rights concerns under Erdogan. Biden and Erdogan last met briefly in October on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome. “We spoke with Mr. Biden this morning and he expressed his desire to meet tonight or tomorrow. We said it was possible,” Erdogan said. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms He was speaking to reporters before flying to Madrid for talks which will begin with his meeting with the leaders of the two Nordic countries and the Secretary General of NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference at a NATO summit in Brussels, June 14, 2021. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Erdogan said he wanted to see the results of preparatory talks held in Brussels on Monday before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift his objection to joining the military alliance. Turkey is a member of NATO and could veto both countries’ candidacies at the summit. “We have been a member of NATO for 70 years. Turkey is not a country that joined NATO by chance,” Erdogan said. “We will see how much they [Finland and Sweden] have achieved,” he added. “We don’t want empty words. We want results. Ankara has accused Finland and specifically Sweden of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants, whose decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state has resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives. The Turkish leader also called on Sweden and Finland to lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkey in 2019 following Ankara’s military offensive in Syria. Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen, left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff attend a ceremony marking the EU’s application for membership Sweden and Finland in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) Fighter Jet Interviews Erdogan’s ability to maintain a close working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while supporting Ukraine’s war effort has made him an important player in the conflict. But those ties have also complicated his relationship with Biden and the NATO bloc. Washington sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019. The purchase saw the US withdraw Turkey from the F-35 joint fighter jet program and impose trade restrictions on its agency military supplies. But Washington has signaled it may be willing to move past the dispute. The Biden administration has suspended the possibility of supplying Ankara with older-generation F-16 jets that could replenish the Turkish Air Force’s aging fleet. “The biggest problem is the F-16. It’s still on the table,” Erdogan said of his upcoming talks with Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/erdogan-to-meet-biden-at-nato-summit-for-crucial-talks-on-russian-invasion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos