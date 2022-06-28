President Jokowi plans peacebuilding trips to Ukraine and Russia in coming days: minister





President Joko Widodos’ European travel itinerary for the next two days includes stops in Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said today, confirming that the Indonesian leader is set to embark on a peacebuilding mission between warring nations. At a press conference today, Retno said that Jokowi, who is in Germany to attend the G7 summit as guest of honour, will first travel to Ukraine via Poland after the end of the event today. I have been in intense communication with many parties regarding the Presidents’ visits to Ukraine and Russia, Retno said. As things stand, Jokowi is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on June 29, followed by a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the next day. Before leaving Indonesia for the G7 summit, Jokowi said he hoped to facilitate a peace dialogue between Zelenskiy and Putin, notably imploring the latter to order an immediate ceasefire. Indonesia is chairing the G20 intergovernmental forum for the first time this year. The country found itself between a rock and a hard place when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, with Western G20 members threatening to boycott the Bali summit at the end of the year if Putin didn’t. was not excluded from the event. Russian officials have repeatedly confirmed that Putin will attend the G20 summit. Indonesia, underscoring its commitment to peacebuilding, also extended an invitation to non-G20 member Ukraine, which Zelenskiy said he would attend virtually. little hope for peace Talk to Coconut from Poland today, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasyl Hamianin, welcomed Jokowi’s intention to visit Ukraine, as he would be the first Indonesian leader to do so and the first Asian leader to visit the country since the start of the invasion. However, Hamianin says he is under no illusions that peace between Ukraine and Russia would be achieved thanks to Jokowi, as he does not believe Putin would ever see reason. “Peacebuilding is an abstract,” Hamianin said. “I hope Indonesia will understand who Putin is, what is Russia, and maybe change their attitude towards this aggression. If they understand that Russia is the terrorist state, then maybe be that more serious direct action will be taken by Indonesia against Russia. “So far, we can see very clearly that Russia is not able to negotiate for peace, and Russia is not able to promise anything. So the only way to deal with Russia is to suppress it to the point that Russia will not be able to carry out its aggression. Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Vasyl Hamianin’s statement

