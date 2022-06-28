Ahmad Nawaz, survivor of the APS, thanks the “kaptaan” Imran Khan





Ahmad Nawaz, a survivor of the Army Public School (APS) massacre has thanked former Prime Minister Imran Khan after the politician praised him on Twitter for becoming the Union’s president. University of Oxford.

Thank you Kaptaan Really honored by this encouragement!

— Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) June 27, 2022

Considering Imran’s encouragement a “huge honour”, Ahmad hoped that “Pakistani leaders will continue to support young people and provide them with opportunities”.

“Young people can reach unprecedented heights if given the opportunity!” ” he added.

What a huge honor to be encouraged by @ImranKhanPTI I really hope that Pakistani leaders will continue to support young people and provide them with opportunities! Young people can reach unprecedented heights, if given the opportunity! 2hJGy5u5Rh

— Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) June 27, 2022

Ahmad’s father, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, also took to his Twitter account to thank the former prime minister and PTI leader, recalling his support and encouragement when Ahmad was in hospital.

“Never forget your deep support and encouragement especially when you came to Peshawar Hospital as we were leaving for the UK,” he wrote.

Thank you very much @ImranKhanPTI sb Never forget your deep support and encouragement especially when you came to Peshawar Hospital when we were leaving for UK. You have always been a role model and an inspiration to us. God bless you always https://t.co/6uxY4DmvBe

— Muhammad Nawaz Khan (@MuhammaddNawaz) June 27, 2022

“You have always been a role model and an inspiration to us,” he said.

Ahmad Nawaz also replied to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet and thanked him for his thanks.

“Thank you Prime Minister. A huge honor to have your encouragement and to be able to inspire young people,” he said.

The young scholar also expressed his gratitude for the “support” and said he looked forward to working for the empowerment of people.

Thank you Prime Minister A huge honor to have your encouragement and to be able to inspire young people. I am forever grateful for the support and look forward to working to empower many more people through this platform! A surreal experience… https://t.co/DuAudQjiis

— Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) June 27, 2022

“I am forever grateful for the support and look forward to working to empower many more people through this platform! A surreal experience,” he said in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Ahmad had previously thanked President Dr Alvi and said he was “grateful” for all the help he had received from Pakistanis “at every step”.

An incredibly immense honor to be congratulated by the President of our homeland, Pakistan! I am truly grateful for all the support I received from Pakistanis every step of the way. I will continue to try to empower as many young people as possible and work for an equal world https://t.co/XMXYka3aS7

— Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) June 26, 2022

He further reiterated his determination to “empower as many young people as possible”.

Ahmad Nawaz, who survived the horrific attack on APS Peshawar, has taken up his post as president of the debating society at the prestigious University of Oxford.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2363701/aps-survivor-ahmad-nawaz-thanks-kaptaan-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos