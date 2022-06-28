President Jokowi enters Ukraine via Poland





Indonesian President Joko Widodo shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a meeting with G7 leaders at Schloss Elmau, Germany. Facebook Photo / Screenshot of President Joko Widodo

MUNICH – President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) planned to visit Ukraine the country being invaded Russia in a few days. – President of Indonesiaplanned to visitthe country being invadedin a few days. Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi said the president would travel to Ukraine via Poland. In press conference Transmitted by video from Munich, Foreign Minister Retno did not specify the route taken by President Jokowi’s visit to Ukraine. He also did not specify the location of the president’s visit. “The president will continue his trip to Ukraine via Poland,” Retno said in Jakarta press conference delivered by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday (28/6/2022). Also Read: Russia Missed Ukraine Mall, Zelensky: The Most Insolent Terrorist Action! According to him, President Jokowi has finished holding a series of meetings in order to KTT G7 and partner countries held in Elmau, about 113 km from Munich. “In this summit, the G7 invited Indonesia, India, Senegal, South Africa and Argentina as partners partner countries“, said Retno. Indonesian leaders, according to Retno, attended two sessions of the meeting. The first session, conducted in the form of working lunchwhere statement Jokowi focuses on energy issues. “The second session working sessionwhere the president concentrates statement on the issue of food,” he explained.

