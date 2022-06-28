After a successful tour in the West, PM Modi is now looking to the East

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has jumped from heights. The two-day G7 for a fairer world is over with bilateral meetings and Modi has left for the United Arab Emirates to cement ties.

Leaving Germany after a productive visit during which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at fostering well-being and prosperity in the world,” Modi tweeted.

It is apparent from the editing of the photos that the bromance continues. From the charcha chai pe with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the vigorous handshake with US President Joe Biden, Modi’s personal chemistry with his counterparts was in the spotlight.

The agenda for the G7 summit was clear: Russia, China and the situation in Ukraine. The West promised to show them our pecs’ as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a dig into President Vladimir Putin’s macho bareback riding photos as a show of force against Russia. Modi chose to sign to protect freedom of expression. Like Johnson’s earlier sarcastic remark, there was no doubt that the 2022 statement on resilient democracies was directed against Russia and China. Countries committed to upholding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors by protecting freedom of expression and opinion online and offline.

While India’s position on ending the violence in Ukraine is clear, Modi assured that he would also reiterate the position on climate and energy, batting for the rest of the developing world. Unfortunately, there is believed to be a fundamental collision between the world’s development goals and environmental protection,” he said. There is also another misconception that poor countries and poor people cause more damage to the environment. But, India’s history of over thousands of years completely disproves this view.

Energy, too much at the center of the Russia debate, found mention in his speech. You will all also agree that access to energy should not be the privilege of the wealthy only; a poor family also has the same rights to energy,” he said. And today, when energy costs are exorbitant due to geopolitical tensions, it is more important to remember this.

Modi’s trip west may have been fruitful, but it will be his visit to the east that will be the true test of diplomacy. His visit to the United Arab Emirates, the fourth to Abu Dhabi, and his summit with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, come as India faces criticism over the remarks of the Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. South Block has worked hard to distance the government from the remarks, but with the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair by Delhi police over a four-year-old Twitter post, the tweet from Zubair having assured that Sharma’s speech on the Prophet was noticed, the problem is still simmering.

In a briefing, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he was asked if the issue would feature in the talks. Almost all West Asian countries have a clear understanding of India’s position and situation on this issue. We specified it on different platforms. Prime Minister Modi is visiting the UAE for two main programs. Offer condolences on the passing of the leader of the United Arab Emirates and meet the new president. On the agenda, he said, were energy security and people-to-people ties, as well as other areas of climate, trade, education and culture. As for the relations between India and the UAE, they are diverse and strong. During the meeting of the leaders, it will be a question of strengthening cooperation in all these areas. I cannot specify the details before the meeting, he added.

Modi attempted to approach polarization obliquely. In his blog on the occasion of his mother’s birthday, Modi mentioned his friend Abbas who lived with the family when he was young. In the UAE, which is a major trading partner, two-way trade grew 68% to $72.9 billion in 2021-22 Modi will ensure that the relationship that has been its centerpiece in efforts range remains warm.