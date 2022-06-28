Biden and Erdogan set to meet at NATO summit





President Biden is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday when the two leaders visit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan later told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden would meet with Erdogan in some form on Wednesday on the sidelines of the three-day summit, after the two spoke by telephone on Tuesday. We expect that sometime tomorrow President Erdogan and President Biden will have a chance to speak, Sullivan said, adding that there is no fixed date or setting for the meeting yet. The meeting will be the first face to face between the two leaders since the Turkish president raised objections to offers by Sweden and Finland to join the NATO alliance. Every NATO member must be on board for new countries to be added to the alliance. Sullivan said the two leaders would focus on strategic issues between Washington and Ankara as well as regional issues. And while acknowledging that offers from Finland and Sweden would be presented, he downplayed the extent to which their conversation would focus on Turkey’s objections. We don’t expect that to be the focus of the presidents’ meeting with President Erdogan, Sullivan told reporters. Biden spoke with Erdogan by phone earlier on Tuesday, the first conversation between the two leaders since Sweden and Finland announced their intention to join NATO and Turkey expressed objections due to accusations according to that the two countries are not doing enough to fight the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and other countries. President Biden noted that he looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the NATO summit in Madrid, where leaders will discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for transatlantic security and other threats against the Alliance such as terrorism, as well as to take historic decisions to strengthen the Alliance. collective defense and security, the White House reading said. The reading made no specific mention of offers from Sweden and Finland to join NATO. Yet their membership offers promise to be a major topic at the NATO gathering in Spain. Biden threw his support behind Sweden and Finland seeking to join the alliance last month after Russia invaded Ukraine. Some experts have argued that Biden needs to get more directly involved in resolving the dispute. Turkey has accused Sweden and Finland of not doing enough to fight terrorism and demanded the extradition of suspects affiliated with the PKK. Some suspect that Turkey is seeking concessions by delaying offers and that the United States will have to offer Ankara something in return, such as American-made fighter jets. White House cites dangerous ramifications of providing abortion services on federal land North Carolina sees first drone on-demand healthcare deliveries

Sullivan said on Tuesday he was convinced that the two Nordic countries would eventually be admitted to the alliance and that the United States would continue to advocate for their membership without supplanting the role of the NATO secretary general in negotiating the talks. . Updated at 9:23 a.m.

