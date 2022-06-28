In Illinois, the congresswoman for MAGA mobilizes to oust her GOP colleague





MENDON, Ill. Standing alongside former President Donald J. Trump in a crowded rally on a sweltering evening here in the fields of west-central Illinois, Rep. Mary Miller roared the stakes in her primary election.

My friends, this race is between MAGA and a member of the RINO establishment, Ms. Miller said, using the shameless acronym associated with Mr. Trump’s political movement and the disparaging one intended to tarnish a Republican in name only.

Four years ago, it was Ms. Miller’s main opponent, Representative Rodney Davis, who stood with Mr. Trump to receive his endorsement when the then-president came to the state to rally his supporters.

But that was before the Democratic-led Illinois legislature gerrymanded states’ congressional districts, turning Mr. Davis’ purple district, once a top Democrat target, into a deeply conservative district that spans about a third of the state, and leaving Mrs. Miller without a seat.

Now the two Republicans find themselves up against each other in an extraordinary incumbent vs. incumbent battle that has forced Mr. Davis to embrace his conservative credentials after nearly a decade when they were a political liability in a district equally divided by Republicans and Democrats. and left him open to attack from Ms Miller, who ridiculed her efforts to cross the aisle to pass legislation and her drive to certify President Bidens’ election victory in 2020.

The contest, which climaxes in Illinois’ Tuesday primary, is a test of which is the strongest strength in today’s Republican Party: the traditional conservatism and pragmatic style of Mr. Davis, or the inflammatory appeal of Ms. Miller, with Mr. Trump as boss. , on the right flank.

Do they want someone who is going to stick to their core values ​​and principles, but who is also going to govern? Mr. Davis asked in an interview at his Springfield campaign office. Because there is a clear difference between my opponent and me when it comes to a record of legislation. I want Washington to actually work for every American.

The congressional careers of Ms. Miller and Mr. Davis are a study in contrasts. Mr. Davis, a four-term congressman who got his start in politics working in the constituent services, defends his legislative record and mastery of the Farm Bill, a multi-year law that allows policymakers to set priorities for farmers. food and agriculture sectors and a crucial piece of legislation in a predominantly rural district.

He is deeply conservative, punctuating his remarks with asides condemning the defunding of the police movement and of President Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat. But he has successfully fended off Democratic challenges for years by touting his bipartisan work on issues such as agriculture and student loans.

The difficulty in this race is that Rodney has run in a 50-50 district for the past eight years, said Rep. Darin LaHood, an Illinois Republican who endorsed Mr. Davis. It had to be moderate. He had to rule in the middle. And so pivoting and then going to one of the most conservative rural Trump districts in the country is really tough for him.

For Ms. Miller, whose campaign did not respond to requests for an interview or comment, such a pivot is not even necessary.

A first-term congresswoman who owns a beef and grain farm, she is a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus that has adopted Mr. Trump’s grievance-steeped way of speaking and once spoke approvingly of Adolf Hitler. . During the election campaign, she made endorsing former presidents the centerpiece of her speech and frequently speaks out about how election fraud has betrayed the American people.

During the rally here Saturday night with Mr Trump, Ms Millers’ campaign played videos of Mr Davis wearing a mask at the height of the pandemic, saying he was proud to meet Mr Biden to discuss plans to infrastructure to benefit her district, and embracing Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, who helped lead the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The global elites are determined to destroy our way of life, including the family farm, Ms Miller told the crowd. We will not let them destroy us. We are American. This is our beautiful country, and we will never surrender to the Marxists in Washington.

Later in the speech, Ms Miller called the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade of victory for white lives in a clip that circulated widely after the rally. Ms Miller’s campaign said she misinterpreted her prepared remarks to mean right to life. But he recalled an earlier episode shortly after Mrs Miller was sworn in to Congress, when she was forced to apologize for saying: Hitler was right about one thing: he said, whoever has the youth, in the future.

On Monday, she sought to defend herself from a wave of criticism after her remarks at the rally, telling a local radio station: I’m not a racist.

To rally the kind of far-right voters who run in the primary, Ms. Miller also claimed that Mr. Davis betrayed Mr. Trump on Jan. 6, first by refusing to overturn Mr. Bidens, then voting with 34 of his fellow Republicans to establish a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission of nonpartisan experts to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

He voted to certify the election, Ms Miller told a crowd of pensioners at a campaign event in Lincoln, outlining Mr Davis’ perceived sins. Then, for those of us who were calling for audits, he said we were spreading misinformation.

Mr. Davis, in his role as the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, initially worked with Democrats to set up an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, but Republican leaders eventually abandoned that effort and opposed the creation of such a survey, prompting Democrats to form their own nominating panel.

As his primary contest heated up, Mr. Davis became increasingly vocal in criticizing the select committee, accusing its members of pushing one-sided debate and inaccurate allegations about Republican lawmakers taking their constituents on a tour of the Capitol before January 6th. to study the layout of the building.

He said the accusation literally made my blood boil.

But Ms Miller ignored those nuances on the campaign trail, telling voters that Mr Davis had voted for the Jan. 6 witch-hunting commission.

He doesn’t have good endorsements, she added.

In fact, Mr. Davis was endorsed by 31 of the district’s 35 Republican county chairmen, two of the three Republican members of the state congressional delegation and the state Bureau of Agriculture, all nods that, in most races, would be considered critical. But Ms. Miller was likely referring to one endorsement in particular: Mr. Trumps.

I’ve seen Congresswoman Miller in action a lot during this campaign at several different events, said Tim Butler, a state senator who supports Davis. The only thing she talks about is Trump. It’s the only thing she talks about. And that’s great. President Trump continues to enjoy great popularity in Republican circles. But if that’s all you have, I think that indicates how shallow the campaign is.

Still, that may be enough for many Republican primary voters, especially in the newly drawn and deeply conservative district. Several attendees at the Saturday night rally said they planned to vote for Ms Miller, but did not know enough about her to feel comfortable giving an interview about why they supported her .

She endorsed Trump, that’s good enough for me, said a man who declined to be named, who wore a shirt emblazoned with a picture of Mr Trump’s face and the caption Do I still miss you?

Supporters of Mr. Davis who were going to knock on doors for him received a very different pitch at his campaign office in Springfield on Saturday, just hours before Ms. Millers was to meet with the former president.

I think we have a great record in defending life, defending the Second Amendment, defending the values ​​and fundamental principles that make us Republicans, Mr. Davis told a group of volunteers in sneakers. But as Tim said, we actually have to get things done. There is a big difference between my opponent and me. And when you’re at the gates today, don’t be afraid to remind them of these glaring differences, because I think they want us to work too.

Stacked on tables in the office were pamphlets that the volunteers handed out to voters as they canvassed, containing a list of Mr Davis’ achievements in office.

At the top of the pamphlet was a large image of Mr. Davis standing next to Mr. Trump at the 2018 rally, bearing the headline: Rodney Davis was proud to work with President Trump.

Reid J. Epstein contributed reporting from Lincoln, Illinois.

