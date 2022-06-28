Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi: G7 and G20 must overcome food crisis immediately





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the G7 and G20 countries to jointly overcome the food crisis that currently threatens people in developing countries to sink into extreme hunger and poverty. This was underlined by President Jokowi when he expressed his views at the second session of the G7 Summit on the theme of food security and gender equality, which took place held in Elmau, Germany on Monday (27/06/2022). (As many as) 323 million people in 2022, according to the World Food Programme, are at risk of facing acute food insecurity. The G7 and the G20 have a great responsibility to overcome this food crisis. Let us assume our responsibilities now, and from now on, said President Jokowi. According to the president, food is the most fundamental human rights issue. It is certain that women from poor families suffer the most from food shortages for their children and their families. We must act quickly to find concrete solutions. Food production must be increased. The global food and fertilizer supply chain must return to normal, the president said. In his speech, President Jokowi stressed the importance of G7 countries’ support for the reintegration of wheat exports from Ukraine and Russian food and fertilizer exports into global supply chains. According to the president, there are two ways to achieve this. The first is that the facilitation of grain exports from Ukraine can begin immediately. The second, according to the president, is a proactive communication to the global public that food and fertilizers from Russia are not subject to sanctions. This intensive communication must be done so that there is no prolonged doubt in the international public. This intensive communication must also be reinforced by communication with related parties such as banks, insurance, shipping and others, explained the president. President Jokowi pays great attention to the impact of war on food and fertilizer supply chains. “Specifically for fertilizers, if we fail to manage it, a rice crisis involving two billion people, especially in developing countries, could occur,” the president said. At the end of his speech, the President reiterated the importance of the G7 and G20 countries to overcome this food crisis together, also inviting the G7 leaders to attend the G20 summit in Bali. I am waiting for the G7 leaders to attend the G20 summit. See you in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022, concluded President Jokowi. Also accompanying President Joko Widodo during this session, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.(BPMI SETPRES/UN)

