‘King Trump’ dreams of a glorious comeback: It sounds absurd, but we laugh at our peril





The House Select Committee on January 6 killed Donald Trump. In four public hearings, including a fifth unexpectedly scheduled for Tuesday, the committee presented a compelling de facto indictment against Trump and his coup cabal for their crimes on and around January 6, 2021, including treason. . The evidence is so compelling that if Attorney General Merrick Garland does not prosecute Trump, that choice will itself be a crime against American democracy and society.

Ultimately, if Garland refuses to act, future history books will forever link him to Trump’s coup attempt. Such hypothetical accounts can observe that after a defeated president and his confederates attempted to overthrow American democracy, the nation’s top law enforcement official refused to hold him accountable, leading directly to the collapse of democracy and the rise of a fascist regime.

How did Trump himself react to the January 6 hearings and their devastating depiction of his blatant criminality and bottomless ignominy? He is a criminal mastermind and an apparent sociopath, who throughout his life has demonstrated a profound ability to escape responsibility for his misdeeds. He has learned from his experience in hundreds of trials and dozens of charges: he never accepts responsibility for wrongdoing, always presents himself as the real victim and always goes on the attack.

RELATED:Dr. Lance Dodes: Trump is a dangerous sociopath but sane enough to stand trial

True to form, Trump has responded to the hearings by inciting violence against Democrats, Liberals and other individuals and groups he considers his enemies, the exact same offense he has so clearly committed in the coup attempt and the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

In a speech at the “Faith and Freedom” conference two Fridays ago in Nashville, Trump essentially promised to forgive his supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. He told the audience that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Liz Cheney should be prosecuted for investigating him and his cabal. Needless to say, he showed no contrition for deliberately endangering the life of Vice President Mike Pence. As legal experts have observed, these statements offer further evidence of Trump’s mindset and premeditation in relation to the events of January 6.

Trump isn’t afraid to speak out in public because so far the Justice Department has shown no substantial indication that he will face prosecution. Trump also believes, with good reason, that he can order his supporters to engage in violence if charged or prosecuted, and that they will obey.

On his Truth Social site, Trump launched a number of rabid rants in response to the committee hearings:

The Fake News Networks perpetuate Russia, Russia, Russia type lies, lies and misinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing poorly rated but nonetheless one-sided and slanderous screening committee hearings to go on endlessly. and aimlessly (and so on!)

It’s a one-sided, highly partisan witch hunt the likes of which Congress has never seen before. Therefore, I hereby demand EQUAL TIME to spell out massive voter fraud and violation of democratic security! I demand equal time!!!

For Trump, accusing someone else of lying is of course a massive projection. He is a professional victimologist. Nevertheless, Trump supporters hear very clearly his repeated demands for violence (whether explicit or implicit).

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

As such, Trump’s Truth Social platform has also featured an increase in threats of assassination or other acts of political violence against members of the House Jan. 6 Committee. CNN reports that users of Truth Social and other right-wing sites “openly call for the execution of committee members, with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney appearing to be a specific target. Demand the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence…continue to be picked up online”:

An analysis by Advance Democracy Group, a nonprofit that conducts public interest investigations, shared with CNN found posts on Truth Social calling for the execution of Jan. 6 committee members and others. The researchers searched for platform-specific terms like “execute.”

An article on Truth Social includes a photo of a noose and reads: “The J6 committee is guilty of treason. Continuing an insurrection hangs them all.”

On another post referencing Cheney, a user posted a GIF of a guillotine with the message “#MGGA #MakeGuillotinesGreatAgain”.

Trump and his spokespeople continue to circulate the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats through ‘voter fraud’, which effectively means some or all of the votes cast by blacks and browns. This is part of a larger propaganda strategy to justify Trump’s coup attempt and attack on Capitol Hill, as well as future right-wing political violence.

This propaganda works: a new poll from Quinnipiac University shows that a large majority of Republicans think that “Trump is not responsible (25%) or at all (44%) for the attack on the Capitol on January 6”.

Trump stepped up fundraising during the January 6 hearings: He recently offered to include his supporters in a “top secret poll,” urging them not to share it with anyone else.

As the January 6 hearings continue, Donald Trump and his cronies have stepped up their email and fundraising campaign, urging supporters to send Father’s Day cards to Trump, who will supposedly read a list of his “favorite” subscribers at a rally. He continues to seek constant validation and demands that his followers bolster his self-esteem by answering polls asking if he is “the greatest president” of all time. He’s also offering “limited edition” autographed MAGA hats and photos of himself for donation, of course. Trump is also teasing his supporters by offering to include them in a “top secret poll,” which they must promise not to share with anyone else.

As always, Donald Trump wants more money. He asks for it and claims it. He intimidates and threatens his followers for this. The Jan. 6 House committee showed that Trump raised more than $250 million from his supporters, supposedly to investigate non-existent voter fraud, through a fund that also didn’t exist. The money instead went to Trump’s Political Action Committee, his personal and family businesses, and various other members of his inner circle. Trump’s fundraising is in all likelihood an act of criminal fraud, although he is extremely unlikely to be prosecuted as such.

These facts don’t matter to the Trumpists, they are cult followers who will continue to give him money as a sign of love and loyalty. For them, money is a way to become one of the chosen ones, the MAGA chosen ones.

Trump’s fundraising emails have gone dangerously absurd. A recent example appears to portray Trump as a divine authority with the power to bestow “GRAND MAGA KING STATUS” on a lucky few of his supporters. Here is the explanation:

The Patriots who have achieved this status are the ones President Trump has always been able to count on to answer the call when the left comes after us his MOST RELIABLE and DEDICATED supporters.

It’s too easy to dismiss such an email as buffoonish and ridiculous, or to declare Trump supporters “idiots” for responding to such a brazen scam. But this laughter and mockery is a form of defensive humor or scorn on the part of liberals (and others) who are terrified of Trumpism and the wider American fascist movement.

Fascists and authoritarians can often be buffoonish and sometimes very entertaining. This is part of their power and charm over their followers, especially if they use “populism” as one of their main weapons. Adolf Hitler was described by a prominent magazine editor in 1930 as a “loudmouth”, a “half-mad rascal”, a “pathetic idiot”, and an “idiot from nowhere”.

Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist and can be so mentally ill that he actually believes he is some kind of king. Many of his followers are willing to kill and die at his command, and a significant number believe he is a divinely inspired ruler.

Under the European feudal system, kings had no respect for democracy, human rights or the rule of law. There was no contradiction: they were literally the state and had arbitrary power of life and death over their subjects. Donald Trump desires such power for himself.

Donald Trump would like to have the power of a king, who would literally be the state and would have no respect for human rights, popular opinion or the rule of law.

The Trump movement’s coup attempt and continued assault on American democracy clearly resembles the actions of a would-be king, explicitly rejecting the idea that the legitimate majority will of the people should rule a democracy. Trump and his allies also reject other fundamental tenets of democracy, such as that a government must be transparent and accountable to the people, and must be seen to possess legitimate authority through the consent of the governed. None of this matters to Trump and his big white right supporters, who would prefer tyranny in the form of an apartheid Christian-fascist plutocracy.

The framers of the American Constitution personally understood the dangers of kings and their tyranny. Trump and his fascist insurgency represent exactly the kind of authoritarian force the editors rejected.

What will King Trump do if he (or another younger, more vigorous aspiring monarch) returns to power in 2024 or later? Like the kings of old, the Trump regime will pursue violent reprisals against anyone it believes has wronged them. Those who mock King Trump are now trying to find safety and comfort in humor. It won’t be enough. Such a laugh will not save them.

Learn more about our 45th president and the continuing threat to democracy:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/06/28/king-trump-dreams-of-a-glorious-return-it-seems-preposterous-but-we-laugh-at-our-peril/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos