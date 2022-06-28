Politics
Boris Johnson invites Russian scientists ‘appalled by Putin’s violence’ to UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Russian scientists and researchers “appalled” by President Vladimir Putin’s violence to come to Britain. He called on Russian scientists and researchers who no longer feel safe in Russia to apply and work in the UK, where he stressed that ‘openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge’ have value. , according to the press release issued by the United Kingdom. government. He extended an invitation to Russian scientists as part of an announced package to support Ukraine’s science and technology and research sectors, as part of the UK’s efforts to boost the economy and the security of the war-torn nation.
“Russian scientists and researchers who watch Putin’s violence with dismay and no longer feel safe in Russia: You should feel free to apply to come to the UK and work in a country that values openness, freedom and the pursuit of knowledge,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press release.
The package of measures announced by the British government will help Ukrainian scientists and technology entrepreneurs to redevelop their country. According to a press release issued by the British government, more than 130 Ukrainian academics will be brought and supported in Britain under the “Researchers at Risk” program launched in March. The program will enable Ukrainian scholars to continue their research at UK institutions. Additionally, researchers through the fellowships will receive salary, research and living expenses for up to two years.
The UK will allocate an additional 9.8 million to the program
The UK Government has announced a supplementary budget of 9.8 million (94,81,77,089.45) for the program on top of the 3 million (29,02,58,292.69) allocated for the initial stage of the programme. The British government noted that “Ukraine was a regional powerhouse in science and technology” before the war and that the technology sector represented 4% of the country’s economy and that around 5,000 IT companies operated in this war-torn country. It is relevant to note here that the UK has been supporting Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive on February 24. Apart from this, the government led by Boris Johnson has imposed sanctions against Russia.
Britain to allocate funds to repair Ukraine’s rail infrastructure
The UK government has announced that it will contribute up to 10 million (Rs 96,75,68,011.60) in materials and equipment to repair Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, according to the press release issued by the UK government. The British government took the decision to help the export of Ukrainian grain as part of the Russian military offensive. He further said: “The UK is in close discussion with the Ukrainian government on how to maximize its rail capacity and keep both trains and grain moving.” The British government has accused Russia of interrupting the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and of disrupting rail exports.
Image: AP/Unsplash
Follow all the news and headlines from the Russian-Ukrainian war onWarLIVE Russia-Ukraine Updates
